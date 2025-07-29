Rome Odunze showed in multiple situations last season that he can be a top wide receiver for the Chicago Bears. He gained good chemistry with Caleb Williams, frequently making clutch plays on fourth down in late game scenarios.

Many analysts have mentioned Odunze as a breakout candidate for the Bears’ offense in the 2025 season, and the wide receiver is already making waves during training camp.

The second year wide receiver has so far had an excellent training camp. Odunze has done great in one on one drills during camp. It seems that Odunze is really impressing head coach Ben Johnson.



During Monday’s press conference, Johnson had nothing but massive praise for the young wide receiver.





Ben Johnson has nothing but great things to say about the Chicago Bears wide receiver

According to Nicolas Moreano, the Bears’ head coach sees Odunze as a typical “X receiver” and praised his abilities to win one on one matchups.

“To me he fits that prototypical X receiver where you can line him up outside the numbers and provided he gets that one on one with a corner he’s going to win most of his matchups.”

It seems Johnson is going to be using the 2024 first round pick frequently in his new offense. Odunze could even potentially have the chance to become the Bears’ WR1 if he has a huge season. Odunze along with DJ Moore has the potential to be one of the top wide receiver duo’s in the NFL this season.

Rome Odunze Promising Rookie Season

– Ran 495 Routes (14th Most)

– 94 Air Yards per Game Ben Johnson Will Unlock CHI WRs. DET Last Year

– 278 Rec Yards/Game (2nd)

– 0.37 EPA/Target (2nd)

– 7% TDs/Target (3rd) St. Brown & Williams Wks 11-17

– Top 12 WRspic.twitter.com/m5P9U3bwxx — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) July 28, 2025

