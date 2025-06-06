Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze reveals biggest goals for comeback campaign

While quarterback Caleb Williams got all the spotlight, the Chicago Bears also used a top 10 pick on wide receiver Rome Odunze. But his similarities to Williams don’t stop there, as Odunze struggled to find his ceiling as a rookie.

The receiver didn’t fall completely flat as a rookie, catching 54 passes for 743 yards and three touchdowns. However, he ranked sixth in receiving yards and tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns. This is despite the fact Odunze was the third receiver off the board.

But now, the receiver has had a full offseason under his best without having to worry about the combine or draft. He understands what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. Now, Odunze is learning his role in new head coach Ben Johnson’s offense and is prepared to make a play on every ball thrown his way, via the team’s Thursday press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s a different game than college football. There’s different windows, there’s different ways to get open. There’s a different pace that you kind of have to get adapted to. Having a full season under my belt, I feel like I’m aware of those things. I can now play the game freely, knowing exactly where I need to be, when I need to be there. I just need to cater it to this offense and quarterback and chemistry within there.”

Rome Odunze’s goals

Odunze has spent the offseason putting on a bit of weight in an effort to bulk up his physicality. He wants to win hand fights and 50/50 balls. Overall, Odunze wants all aspects of his game and person to be aligned come Week 1.

“Build physically, mentally as well. Just kind of put myself in peak condition spiritually, mentally, physically for this season and to have the best season yet that I’ve had in this league,” Odunze said. “That comes to a lot of different aspects, focusing on the playbook, focusing on the weight room, getting faster, getting stronger.”

Individually, Odunze is trying to break the 1,000 yard barometer. But more pressing, the receiver wants to help the Bears get back on top, frankly stating, ‘Losing sucks.’ If he is able to play up to the standards that made him the No. 9 overall pick, Odunze is confident in being a crucial offensive resource for Chicago.

“I like to think about the team and the playoffs and winning football games. Individually, want to go over 1,000, double digit. I haven’t honed in on any specific numbers yet. But I always got those things in the back of my mind. When you’re doing the right things and you’re having success and the team is having success, all those statistics and those numbers will come.”

Chicago Bears’ new-look offense

With Johnson coming to the Bears, the expectations in Chicago have only gone up. As offensive coordinator, Johnson helped the Detroit Lions become one of the best offensive teams in the league. It’ll take time to grow the Bears to that level, but the head coach’s goal is to become a dominant force whenever his team has the ball.

Odunze is receptive to the change in leadership and has been impressed with Johnson and his staff thus far. Early into the offseason program, the receiver is ready and willing to take on any new information thrown his way.

“When it comes to wide receiver play I don’t like to close my mind to anything that I can improve on. There’s always little details and things I can improve. I’m open to all those suggestions and coaching points.”

But for as much as Johnson or Williams can do for him, Odunze knows he needs to take a step forward to retain his spot in the offense. As he prepares for his sophomore season, the receiver is ready to prove himself to the new coaching staff and the entire NFL.

“It’s an explosive offense. I think Ben and crew have great offensive minds. They can help put me in positions to succeed. That’s all I can ask for,” Odunze said. “But at the end of the day, I got to go out there and make the plays and get the job done regardless. It’s a dual relationship in that fact, we both kind of have to come together to make that happen. But I feel like it’s brewing for sure.”

