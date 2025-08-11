Chicago Bears rookie takes giant step towards significant 2025 role in preseason opener

With the Chicago Bears resting many of their starters, the team’s preseason opener, head coach Ben Johnson had an opportunity to evaluate the depth on his roster. At running back, one rookie’s strong first impression could have him on a path to earn even more touches in 2025.

While the Bears were expected to add a big name running back at some point in the offseason, their only major addition was seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. His draft position would have you think he needs at least a year of seasoning on the practice squad. But all offseason, Monangai has been one of the most hyped up players on Chicago’s roster.

His preseason debut saw him gain 30 yards on six carries in a 24-24 tie to the Dolphins. Monangai was able to take in the moment and see his NFL dreams come full circle. But at the same time, the running back got his first taste of what it’s like to compete at the highest level, via Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic.

“A little bit, I can’t lie to you,” Monangai said. “But it felt good to play football again. Be out there in front of fans, do what everybody dreams of, and I grew up doing. (There are) first-game jitters, and then you get hit, and it’s just playing football again.”

“Guys are bigger, stronger, you’ve got to have a strong base and strike guys,” Monangai said. “The NFL is a whole other level playing against grown men.”

Kyle Monangai gives Chicago Bears intriguing weapon

Part of the reason running back was considered such a big need for the Bears is because starter D’Andre Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 2024. The fact Monangai averaged five YPC in his preseason debut certainly caught Johnson’s attention. The running back’s work throughout the offseason has earned him plenty of fans in the Bears organization, including quarterback Caleb Williams.

“He’s been awesome. Still learning, still a young guy. We’ve all been there,” said Williams. “Very, very smart guy. Hard runner. He’s gonna put his nose down and get the yardage we need.”

Monangai fell to the seventh-round due to his 5-foot-8 stature and 4.6 40-yard dash at the combine. However, he still shined when at Rutgers facing the same limitations. Monangai ran for 3,222 yards and 27 total touchdowns. As a senior, he set new career-highs in yardage (1,279) and touchdowns (13), earning First-team All Big-Ten honors.

As it stands, Monangai is still behind Swift and Roschon Johnson on the running back pecking order. However, performances like his against the Dolphins will only get the ball in Monangai’s hands more often come regular season.

