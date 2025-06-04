Chicago Bears rookie earns All-Pro comparison amid strong minicamp

With Braxton Jones out until training camp due to his ankle injury, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie have been splitting reps at left tackle throughout the Chicago Bears offseason program. Wednesday was Trapilo’s opportunity to work with the starting unit, and he didn’t disappoint.

Until Jones is in the mix, it’s hard to say if there’s a real frontrunner in the left tackle battle. However, Trapilo is using the most of his opportunity in the spotlight. If he can prove he is versatile enough to play on both sides of the line, the quicker Trapilo will find himself on the field.

There aren’t any pads at minicamp, and the rookie will ultimately need to prove himself against a live opponent. However, as Clay Harbor of the Chicago Sports Network watches Trapilo perform, the offensive lineman reminds him a lot of former New Orleans Saints All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk.

Ozzy was back with the one’s today and had a very nice practice. Pads aren’t on obviously but guy looks on common for a rookie. Reminds me of Ryan Ramczyk as a rookie when I was with the saints how he fits in so quickly. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 4, 2025

Ozzy Trapilo earns Ryan Ramczyk comparison

Ramczyk played seven years in the NFL, all with the Saints. He made 101 total starts, earning his First-team All-Pro nomination in 2019 and Second-team All-Pro nominations in 2018 and 2020. Starting all 16 games as a rookie, Ramczyk proved to make a natural transition into the NFL.

If Trapilo continues his hot pace at minicamp, there’s a chance he follows in Ramczyk’s rookie footsteps. What’s notable is that he has been impressing at left tackle. Trapilo finished out his college career at Boston College playing right tackle, earning First-team All-ACC honors in 2024. But with Darnell Wright dominating at the position over the last two seasons, head Ben Johnson and his new staff have yet to move him from the position.

Proving he is a capable left tackle would at the very least put Trapilo in a prime position to be the top swing tackle in Chicago. Being able to play both sides will be crucial if the Bears suffer an injury. But if Trapilo’s game continues to translate to left tackle, he’ll make a serious starting push.

Chicago’s left tackle battle will be one of the most watched storylines throughout the offseason program. Early on in the process, Trapilo has made a name for himself.

Chicago Bears competition

Despite his second-round pick standing, Trapilo won’t be handed the job. Both Amegadjie and Jones will be given a fair shake in becoming the Week 1 left tackle.

Amegadjie appeared in just six games as a rookie, making one start as a quad injury slowed his NFL debut. There have been some speedbumps as he makes his return to the field. However, Amegadjie was a third-round pick just a year ago. The Bears haven’t given up hope in him becoming a crucial member of the offensive line.

Jones knows about injuries all too well. He was limited to 12 games in 2024 and 11 in 2023. Ultimately, Jones must prove he can stay on the field moreso than anything else.

But when he was healthy in 2024, the tackle was impressive. Jones’ 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 20/140. Furthermore, his 80.8 pass blocking grade ranked 17th. If the Bears are getting that kind of production, they’ll glad start Jones at left tackle.

Johnson has consistently said he will start the best five players across his offensive line. What that means for left tackle entering Week 1 is yet to be seen.

Chicago Bears rookie emerging as major draft steal during minicamp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE