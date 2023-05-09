Chicago Bears rookie Zacch Pickens is already saying the right things about the Packers

The Chicago Bears welcomed in a 10-player draft class for the 2023 NFL draft as they hosted the annual rookie minicamp at Halas Hall last weekend. Rookies got their first look at Halas Hall while learning all about the franchise and its history.

And now, one rookie is already getting an A in terms of knowing the Chicago Bears’ biggest rival and how to feel about them.

Rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was interviewed by former Bears defensive lineman Spice Adams and when the topic of the Green Bay Packers was brought up, Pickens had the perfect answer:

“I don’t like them.”

Chicago Bears rookie defensive lineman Zacch Pickens talking about the Green Bay Packers to @spiceadams: "I don't like them." (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 10, 2023

That’s a smart answer and it shows that Pickens is a quick learner.

Despite only being a member of the franchise for just about two weeks, he understands the rivalry and what it means to play in Chicago. Now, this just has to translate to the field and helping the Chicago Bears win some games against Green Bay.

