Chicago Bears rookie emerging as major draft steal during minicamp

The Chicago Bears were expected to add a running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Bears didn’t land a runner until the seventh round, when they selected Kyle Monangai with the No. 233 overall pick.

Despite where he was selected, Monangai will be given a fair opportunity to make an impact. Ever since Ben Johnson has taken over as head coach, he has embraced a ‘no depth chart,’ mentality. Meaning, a strong offseason could put Monangai in a position to see significant reps as a rookie.

During minicamp, the rookie running back has certainly opened the eyes of all in attendance. On Wednesday, he caught Clay Harbor of the Chicago Sports Network’s attention for his ability in the passing game.

Kyle Monangai had an excellent practice today catching the football and making some nice plays. Very impressive for a rookie. Guys got some juice. #DaBears #ChicagoBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/PSZd2KVZOL — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 4, 2025

Monangai capped off his impressive performance by receiving a touchdown from Caleb Williams to end a long scoring drive, via Zack Pearson of Bear Report.

The #Bears first team offense successfully completed a 94-yard two-minute drill today vs. the defense. Drive ended on a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Kyle Monangai. Williams also made a nice throw on the run to Olamide Zaccheaus for about 36 yards. Jonathan Owens did… — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 4, 2025

Kyle Monangai looking to make an impact

Monangai didn’t contribute much in the passing game over his five year career at Rutgers, making 38 total grabs for 252 yards and a touchdown. Adding that skill to his game only gives the running back a stronger chance of seeing the field.

But what Monangai did do at Rutgers is set records. He led the Big Ten in rushing in 2023 with 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns. Monangai then followed that up by setting new career-highs in yards (1,279) and touchdowns (13) as a senior. The running back was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The reasons Monangai fell in the draft are due to his lack of height and speed. He stands just 5-foot-8 and ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. However, the running back was an elusive playmaker at Rutgers, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He averaged over five his final two seasons. Furthermore, while he may have gone in the seventh-round, Johnson didn’t just pick Monangai’s name out of a hat.

The rookie will need to continue proving he is a strong fit in Johnson’s offense. But Wednesday’s minicamp practice at least showed Monangai could potentially take on a larger role than most seventh rounders.

Chicago Bears run game

Chicago finished the 2024 season ranked 25th in rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. In turn, Johnson helped lead the Detroit Lions to a sixth-place finish in his final season as offensive coordinator, averaging 146.4 YPG. While that would be a massive leap for the Bears, it’s at least an indication of how important the run game is to Johnson’s offense.

D’Andre Swift is poised to lead the backfield again after earning a career-high 253 carries in his Bears debut. He ran for 953 yards and six touchdowns, which doesn’t look awful on the surface. However, Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. He’ll need to be much more efficient to remain RB1 in Johnson’s offense.

Behind him is Roschon Johnson, who tied the team lead with six touchdowns in 2024. However, he received just 55 carries and gained 150 total yards. Johnson has rushed 136 times for 507 yards and eight touchdowns over his two-year career. The 2025 campaign will be make-or-break in terms of the running back’s Chicago future. He at least has the belief of general manager Ryan Poles on his side.

Still, it’s easy to see how Monangai can carve a role into the offense. The rookie running back’s play will under a microscope for the remainder of the offseason program.

