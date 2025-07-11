The biggest weakness for the Chicago Bears coming out of the 2024 season was, without a doubt, the offensive line. The offensive line was abysmal in 2024, allowing a franchise record of 68 sacks.

Bears GM Ryan Poles made fixing the line his top priority for the 2025 offseason. He signed Drew Dalman and traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. He also drafted left tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the NFL draft.

Trapilo was brought in as competition for Braxton Jones, who is recovering from an ankle injury. Trapilo has been competing with 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadije during OTAs. Both players have rotated starting reps with the team. However, it has been previously reported that Trapilo has looked great during practices and has a chance to become the starting left tackle for Week 1.

The Chicago Bears’ rookie has been compared to a former three-time Pro Bowler and former Bear

Chicago Bears insider Adam Jahns has given a comparison that will make Bears fans very excited. He compared the Bears’ rookie to three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long.

“On the field, Ozzy Trapilo looks like Kyle Long. It’s not just his number, but physically he’s built like Kyle Long. He moves like Kyle Long.”

Adam Jahns on CHGO Bears about rookie LT Ozzy Trapilo: “On the field, Ozzy Trapilo looks like Kyle Long. It’s not just his number, but physically he’s built like Kyle Long. He moves like Kyle Long.” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/JLeW3SnPQZ — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) July 10, 2025

The former Bears right guard seemed to approve of this comparison, simply responding with “Good” on X.

Long played seven seasons in Chicago and was an instant fan favorite. For Trapilo to be compared to a player like Long this early is a huge endorsement. However, it is still very early. With training camp coming up very shortly, we will be able to see how Trapilo does in full pads against the starting defense.

The competition for starting left tackle is one of the biggest storylines to watch this training camp in Chicago.

