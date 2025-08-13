Chicago Bears rookie exceeding coaching staff’s expectations amid preseason

Head coach Ben Johnson’s first draft class with the Chicago Bears will help define the franchise’s foundation. Before he has even coached a regular season down, Johnson and the coaching staff have been blown away by one key Bears rookie.

Chicago selected wide receiver Luther Burden with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the Bears already had DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on their roster, Johnson couldn’t resist adding Burden to his offense. So far, that gamble has proven to be a winning one.

Burden still needs to suit up and play in the regular season before he is deemed a draft winner. However, the Bears coaching staff couldn’t be more excited by what they’ve seen from the rookie, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Several Chicago coaches tell me there’s no hiding Burden’s immense talent,” Schultz wrote. “It’s far better than where he was taken in Round 2, and if he masters the details, his “upside is huge.”

Chicago Bears boost pass game with Luther Burden

During quarterback Caleb Williams’ rookie season, the Bears ranked second-to-last in pass offense, averaging 181.5 yards per game. With Johnson now instilled as head coach, Chicago is expected to jump up the rankings. While any passing success will be contingent on Williams, having Burden in the fold only gives him another dynamic weapon to throw to.

Over his three years at Missouri, the receiver caught 192 passes for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. Burden never had less than 45 receptions and six touchdowns over his college career, breaking 600 yards his final two seasons. His real breakout came in 2023, when the former Tiger set new career-highs in receptions (86), yardage (1,212) and touchdowns (nine). He was awarded First-team All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024.

With Moore and Odunze on the outside, Burden will spend most of his time on the Bears in the slot. It’s a role he excelled in during his time at Missouri. Overall, Johnson is going to scheme up ways to get the ball in Burden’s hands in open space. He was considered arguably the best after-the-catch receiver in the entire draft.

Bears fans had to wait a while to watch Burden perform due to offseason injuries. But now that he is back on the field, the second-round rookie has caught the attention of many around the NFL world. Perhaps most important, he’s made more than a strong first impression on Chicago’s coaching staff.

