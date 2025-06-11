Chicago Bears rookie predicted to lose crucial training camp battle

Since being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears fans have yet to see tight end Colston Loveland in action. The longer he is away from the field, it becomes increasingly unlikely Loveland makes an immediate rookie impact.

The tight end is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He has been able to lift and has worn a red non-contact jersey on the field. But Loveland has yet to fully practice. Head coach Ben Johnson even said he was unsure if the rookie would be a “full go” at the start of training camp, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

With Loveland out, veteran Cole Kmet has been able to soak in all the spotlight. Moving into training camp, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report ultimately expects Kmet to win the Bears starting tight end competition.

“Expect both of Chicago’s tight ends to see the field in 2025, but Kmet’s experience, pass-blocking skills and sure hands will likely give him an edge in playing time,” Kay wrote.

Factor in that Loveland is still working his way back from an injury that has cost him valuable camp reps, and it’s hard to see him usurping the proven veteran and becoming a starter until 2026 at the earliest,” he concluded. Colston Loveland stuck in starting gate While there will technically be a starter and a backup, Johnson will run plenty of 12 personnel in Chicago. That was part of the appeal in drafting Loveland with Kmet already on the roster. But in non-two tight end sets, it’ll be difficult for Loveland to get up to speed by Week 1. The Bears still expect him to return during training camp, even if it isn’t within the first few practices. However, Johnson is employing a dynamic offensive scheme in Chicago. There are things Loveland has to learn that can only happen in a live practice. Kmet is a veteran and has been soaking up what Johnson has to offer. It makes sense he would be the on-paper starter entering the season. Still, Chicago didn’t select Loveland at No. 10 for him to sit on the bench. Over his three years at Michigan, the tight end caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship in 2023 before being named Second-team All-American to end his Wolverines career, setting new career-highs in receptions (56) and touchdowns (five). The Bears expect Loveland to someday soon be a stalwart in the passing attack. That ascension just might not come as early as Week 1. Cole Kmet lands major Chicago Bears opportunity Kmet has already proven himself to general manager Ryan Poles, landing a four-year, $50 million extension in 2023. But now, he must show he is a strong fit in Johnson’s offense. Looking at the 2024 season alone, you wouldn’t think so, as Kmet caught 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. But everyone on the Bears offense had a down year in 2024. It’s the entire reason Johnson was hired in the first place. The slate has now been wiped clean, and Kmet will once again be given an opportunity to shine in the offensive scheme, even with Loveland in town. During the 2023 season, Kmet set new career-highs with 73 receptions and 719 yards. A year prior, the tight end caught a career-best seven touchdowns. With Keenan Allen on his way out of the Windy City, it wouldn’t be surprising to see any of his team-leading seven touchdowns from 2024 go Kmet’s way. Ultimately, the tight end must prove to have a strong connection with quarterback Caleb Williams. Furthermore, Johnson must find a way to get him the ball in a sea of potent pass catchers. But the head coach has been adamant Kmet will have a key role in the offense. Training camp will give him the opportunity to retain his starting role.

