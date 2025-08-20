Luther Burden has been one of the most impressive players on the Chicago Bears during the first two preseason games of 2025. The second-round rookie has shown flashes with his quick speed and great route running. In just two games, Burden has caught five passes for 76 yards. The receiver has also averaged 7.4 yards after the catch.

We drafted Luther Burden III for his ability to gain yards after the catch and boy can you see it on display here pic.twitter.com/VFROYRUwEK — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) August 18, 2025

The most impressive moments of Burden’s preseason are his ability to block the run in the redzone. During two different plays, Burden made two phenomenal blocks that led to a touchdown run. The physicality and intensity of the blocks were noticed right away. Burden’s skill is going to be a major factor in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Even though his run blocking has been fantastic, Burden will no doubt be a weapon when Caleb Williams gets him the ball. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Buffalo Bills, the rookie wide receiver sent a fiery message to the rest of the NFL.

The Chicago Bears rookie has sent a warning to the rest of the NFL

During Fox 32’s postgame show, Burden spoke to the media about his thoughts on his performance. The Bears rookie kept it short, yet sent a chilling warning to the rest of the league.

“If I get too much space there is going to be a problem”

Luther Burden. "I mean if I get too much space going to be a problem" pic.twitter.com/ZwL2i43Rgv — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) August 18, 2025

If Burden continues to make develop, the rookie can become the steal of the 2025 NFL draft. With an already stacked receiving core, the Bears have themselves yet another weapon for Caleb Williams.

Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III getting his number called a good amount tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/jYV73ptwHo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 18, 2025

