Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bears

Chicago Bears rookie receiver sends fiery and confident message to the league

Eric RootBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Luther Burden
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III warms up during rookie minicamp. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Luther Burden has been one of the most impressive players on the Chicago Bears during the first two preseason games of 2025. The second-round rookie has shown flashes with his quick speed and great route running. In just two games, Burden has caught five passes for 76 yards. The receiver has also averaged 7.4 yards after the catch.

The most impressive moments of Burden’s preseason are his ability to block the run in the redzone. During two different plays, Burden made two phenomenal blocks that led to a touchdown run. The physicality and intensity of the blocks were noticed right away. Burden’s skill is going to be a major factor in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Even though his run blocking has been fantastic, Burden will no doubt be a weapon when Caleb Williams gets him the ball. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Buffalo Bills, the rookie wide receiver sent a fiery message to the rest of the NFL.

The Chicago Bears rookie has sent a warning to the rest of the NFL

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

During Fox 32’s postgame show, Burden spoke to the media about his thoughts on his performance. The Bears rookie kept it short, yet sent a chilling warning to the rest of the league.

“If I get too much space there is going to be a problem”

If Burden continues to make develop, the rookie can become the steal of the 2025 NFL draft. With an already stacked receiving core, the Bears have themselves yet another weapon for Caleb Williams.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply