Chicago Bears finally see rookie make training camp injury return

The Chicago Bears were hoping to evaluate their entire rookie class throughout training camp. However, a day one injury has kept one of their more intriguing defensive draftees off the field.

The third of three second-round picks, Chicago made Turner the No. 62 overall pick in the 2025. His explosiveness and versatility both caught the Bears’ attention. But just as he was about to show the team’s brass what he is made of, quite literally the first day of training camp, Turner suffered an ankle injury.

While his development may have started a bit slow, Chicago will now finally get their first look at what Turner offers the Bears defense. He made his return to practice during Friday’s fully-padded joint session with the Buffalo Bills, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

#Bears 2nd round pick Shemar Turner (ankle) is on the practice field this morning for the first time since the opening practice of camp. We will see what the DT does today. A good sign. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 15, 2025

What Shemar Turner offers Chicago Bears

Turner played all over the defensive line during his time at Texas A&M. While the Bears may eventually use him in a multi-faceted role, they’re beginning his NFL career at defensive tackle. On Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart, he was listed amongst the third-team. But now healthy, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Turner carve out a crucial role as a rookie.

During his time with the Aggies, the defensive lineman put up 115 tackles, 24 for a loss and 10 sacks. As a junior, he set new career-highs with 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. Turner was awarded Second-team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

The Bears are poised to start Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter with Billings and Turner behind them. For a rookie, the second-rounder will have plenty of strong mentors to lean on. If he is able to adapt to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme well, Turner will only earn more shares of the defensive tackle pie.

But all of that was just hypothetical aspirations until Turner actually returned to the field. The fact he was out so long may mean he needs some ramp up time before battling in training camp at full-go. But there was a time where Turner playing Week 1 seemed unlikely. He’ll still need to earn his role and avoid any further setbacks. However, the Bears are at least excited to see their second-round rookie competing in training camp again.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams failing to meet Ben Johnson’s training camp passing expectations Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE