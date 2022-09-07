The Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report was interesting

The Chicago Bears have good and bad news from the team’s injury report released on Wednesday afternoon. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was not on the team’s injury list, but rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was one of two names on the report.

Jones was listed as having a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old rookie sustained a hamstring injury in college with Tennessee. The Bears need Jones to be healthy this season as the team lacks depth at the wide receiver position.

Patrick participated in drills Wednesday.

Bears center Patrick was back participating in drills Wednesday.

#Bears practice from Wednesday. That’s Lucas Patrick during individual drills. pic.twitter.com/wUWrqcpEUa — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 7, 2022

Though he was seen in drills, per Courtney Cronin, quarterback Justin Fields has not been taking snaps with the veteran Patrick.

Fields said he has not taken a snap yet from Lucas Patrick after the center returned to practice earlier this week. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 7, 2022

That will be something to keep an eye on as the Bears’ first regular season depth chart has Patrick as the team’s starting center. He won’t have much time to get reps with Fields before the team will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

