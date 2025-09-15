The Chicago Bears were humiliated on Sunday. In Ben Johnson’s return to Detroit, the Bears lost 52-21. The offense struggled throughout the game, and the defense collapsed completely.

There are way too many concerns regarding the team already. Caleb Williams has shown flashes but hasn’t lived up to the hype yet, the offensive line has looked terrible yet again, and the pass rush has been nonexistent. However, one of the biggest concerns is how the Bears’ rookies have looked.

Granted, it’s only been two games. However, many of the Bears’ top draft picks from this season have been failing to make an impact.

The Chicago Bears’ rookies have been pretty much nonexistent in the first two games of the season

In the first two games of the 2025 season, tenth overall pick Colston Loveland has been a non-factor in both games. During Sunday’s embarrassing loss, Loveland had only one target and zero catches. While it is early, it is very concerning that the Bears’ first-round pick of the 2025 season has not been involved in the offense at all. To top it off, nearly every Bears draft pick from 2025 has yet to make an impact.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report revealed in a post on X, how the 2025 Bears rookie class has done through two games.

Checking in on the #Bears rookie class through two games: Colston Loveland 3 targets, 2 receptions.

Luther Burden 3 targets, 2 receptions.

Ozzy Trapilo DNP in Wk1, inactive in Wk2

Shemar Turner inactive in both games

Zah Frazier on NFI

Luke Newman hasn't played

Wide receiver Luther Burden only had one reception for five yards during Sunday’s game. Burden showed in training camp and the preseason that he can be a huge factor for the team. Unfortunately, he has yet to have an opportunity.

Another major concern is Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner not even seeing the field yet. Trapilo was active in Week 1’s loss to Minnesota but did not play. Both Trapilo and Turner were healthy scratches during Sunday’s loss. Having two second-round picks who did not even suit up is very concerning. Especially when both the offensive and defensive lines clearly need help. While it is early, this could look really bad on Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Ryan Poles has failed many times at drafting

The Bears’ general manager has had a clear problem with drafting. Since being hired in 2022, the Bears have had a record of 15-38 under Poles. To make it worse, the team has a horrific 3-18 record against the NFC North since Poles was hired. Poles was given a multi-year contract extension to match up with Ben Johnson’s contract.

Poles has missed on multiple draft picks since joining the team. Darnell Wright has not lived up to his hype since being drafted in 2023. Wright has struggled badly during the first two games of the 2025 season. Poles also drafted players such as Velus Jones, Zacch Pickens, and Tyler Scott. These players seemed to have high potential, but none of them worked out.

Poles also drafted punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, while star running back Bucky Irving was selected just a couple of picks later.

While Poles did draft some really good players, such as Rome Odunze and Kyler Gordon, there are way more questionable draft decisions than positive ones.

Pretty much, the Bears have a clear issue with evaluating young talent. The Bears’ rookies need to start making an impact soon, or the Bears’ GM will be in even more hot water.

