The Chicago Bears got key contributions from their rookies on the defensive side

A big reason for the Chicago Bears’ upset victory over the 49ers this past week was the massive impact they got from their rookie class.

Many people had criticized general manager Ryan Poles’ decision to not draft more offense this year, but the performances these rookies had today should put those criticisms to rest.

The most noticeable player was safety Jaquan Brisker who was all over the field for the Bears’ defense. Brisker finished the game with three tackles, one tackle for loss, and a big fumble recovery. Many people were unhappy with the Brisker pick, but he showed today that he will be a big playmaker for this defense.

Another rookie who made a big impact today was the Bears’ top pick, Kyler Gordon. Although the cornerback did have one blown coverage early, the second-round pick still finished with five tackles and one tackle for loss. Gordon looked like a noticeable upgrade in the slot, and he could be even better if he cleans up some coverage mistakes.

The last rookie who made a big impact for the Bears was defensive end, Dominique Robinson. Despite only playing defense for one year during his college career, the fifth-round pick was able to get 1.5 sacks in his NFL debut. Robinson is an athletic freak so it’s exciting to see how good he can be as he continues to learn his position.

31 other teams are going to be sorry they let Dominique Robinson fall to fifth round.pic.twitter.com/Wl3AJguZye — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 11, 2022

After starting the season strong, many people will be eager to see if these three can contribute like this consistently all year. The Chicago Bears drafted 11 players for their roster, so it will be interesting which other picks will step up as well.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE