Chicago Bears make quick roster move before training camp opens

Before the veterans officially reported to Chicago Bears training camp, the franchise put four players on the Active/Non-Football injury list. But just before Tuesday’s training camp debut, one player has already come off of the list.

Jaylon Johnson, Case Keenum, Jahdae Walker and Ian Wheeler were the four names on the list, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s a bit shocking seeing Johnson, but it’s fair to imagine the team will address the issue imminently. Wide receiver Walker and running back Wheeler are both battling for roster spots, meaning any lost time could be devastating. As for Keenum, Chicago doesn’t need to answer any more questions.

The quarterback has officially passed his physical and been activated off of the Active/NFI list, the team announced.

QB Case Keenum has been activated off of Active/NFI. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 20, 2025

What Case Keenum offers Chicago Bears

With Keenum now officially back, he will be battling Tyson Bagent for the right to backup Caleb Williams. While the Bears are hoping they won’t need their QB2 outside of kneel down situations, it’ll still be a compelling training camp battle.

Bagent may have been with the Bears longer, but Keenum is coming to the Windy City with a wealth of NFL experience. He has appeared in 80 games over his 11-year career, making 66 starts. Keenum has thrown for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. He has even started a pair of playoff games.

As Ben Johnson builds the new foundation of the Bears, that kind of experience will be crucial. Johnson, for all the hype, will still be a first-year head coach. Williams is only a sophomore and is coming off a rocky rookie season. Having a voice like Keenum’s in the quarterback room will help right the ship whenever the waters get choppy.

Johnson used a similar strategy during his time with the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff was the clear starter while Hendon Hooker served as backup. However, the Lions signed veteran Teddy Bridgewater for their playoff run. He only attempted one pass total, but his veteran presence was a crucial element in Detroit’s quarterback room.

It’s yet to be seen exactly how Johnson will use Keenum. Ultimately, Williams is the quarterback who needs the most attention right now. But at least officially able to practice again, the veteran can begin growing his roots in Chicago.

