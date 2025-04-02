The Chicago Bears’ new-look offense for the 2025 season features a different coaching staff with plans to take the unit to new heights. New head coach Ben Johnson is the most promising offensive mind that the organization has ever had, and his success in Detroit gives fans plenty of reason to be excited for the future.

He has acknowledged that the air and ground games will be equally important for the upcoming season, despite Caleb Williams needing to take major steps forward in his second season under center. The young quarterback will be better protected entering this season after being sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie last year.

It will be huge to have an established rushing attack from day one as opposed to the inconsistent ground game that the Bears trotted out last season. Johnson has brought in former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieiemy to lead the running backs, which is a massive upgrade from previous seasons. Bieniemy likes a preseason back from last year who he is excited to work with in camp this summer.

Chicago Bears’ running back coach likes Ian Wheeler

Ian Wheeler was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Howard last year. He spent four seasons at the collegiate level and had a big sophomore campaign that carried his name to the scouts’ attention at this time last year. Wheeler had 65 carries in 2021 for 443 ground yards and eight scores, all of which were single-season highs in his collegiate career.

The now 23-year-old finished his time at Howard with 375 rushing yards on 51 carries for two touchdowns as a senior in 2023 before turning pro. Bieniemy is looking forward to working with Wheeler this summer, and he can be seen as an under-the-radar guy for this running back room in 2025.

“He showed flashes,” Bieniemy said. “So we want to see exactly what all we can continue to develop with him and see how we grow.”

Wheeler’s big game in the preseason last year came against the Buffalo Bills on August 10. He had two touchdowns on five carries for 43 yards on the road and earned himself an opportunity to play in the final two preseason games.

While he didn’t do enough to earn his first regular season career a season ago, Wheeler sticking around the organization for almost a full year shows that they see something in him. He will have the chance to compete against whoever else is brought in this summer.

It won’t be easy for Ian Wheeler to make the team

The expectation is that the Bears’ front office will draft a running back somewhat early in this month’s draft to work alongside D’Andre Swift. Ashton Jeanty of Boise State would be the dream for Chicago with the 10th overall pick in the first round, but other options like Kaleb Johnson from Iowa in the second round are on the table as well.

With the potential draft pick and Swift locked into roster spots this season, Wheeler will have to compete with two other returning backs from last year’s team. Roschon Johnson will be back for his third season and will certainly be the favorite to be the number three running back on the depth chart. The front office also brought back special teams ace Travis Homer for his third season in a Bears uniform.

