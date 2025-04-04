Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, running back Ashton Jeanty has been heavily connected to the Chicago Bears. With Ben Johnson as their new head coach and with a premium pick at No. 10, the Bears are considered one of the more likely landing spots for Jeanty.

If Chicago were to add Jeanty however, their entire offense would change. Quarterback Caleb Williams would still be the star, but the Bears would then have a dynamic offense in the run game. Ultimately, Johnson would have all the explosive tools he needs to set his foundation.

But at the same time, if Jeanty is drafted, then D’Andre Swift’s future comes into question. While he would likely still have a solid role in the offense, his time as RB1 would soon be over. And because of that, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus argues that Swift could be on the trade block.

“As rumors swirl that the Bears could select superstar Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the 10th overall pick in the draft, D’Andre Swift could be left without a starting role despite an $8 million salary,” Wasserman wrote. “The former second-rounder compiled just a 65.7 rushing grade last season, leading to speculation that Chicago could upgrade at the position.”

“Even if the Bears don’t select Jeanty in the first round, they own two second-round picks, either of which could be used to select another of the premier talents at the position,” Wasserman concluded.

“Swift’s days in Chicago appear numbered. It’s just yet to be determined whether he will spend 2025 there or elsewhere.”

D’Andre Swift’s Chicago Bears debut

The Bears signed Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract prior to the 2024 season. In his first year with the team, the running back earned a career-high 253 carries. However, it’s what Swift did with those touches that has Chicago tied to running backs in the draft.

He almost gained 1,000 yards, rushing for 959. And he had six touchdowns to boot. But Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. The Bears as a whole ranked 25th overall, averaging just 102 yards per game.

Swift can’t be faulted for the entirety of Chicago’s rushing problem. They had an extremely weak offensive line and an everchanging offensive gameplan. That being said, Swift must be much more efficient with his touches when Johnson comes to the Bears to maintain his starting role.

The running back has experience playing under Johnson, pointing to increased optimism. But if Swift struggles again in his starting role, he will soon be replaced.

How Swift still fits Bears offense

Even if the Bears don’t land Jeanty, it seems likely that at some point in the draft, they’ll select a running back. If/when they do, Swift’s place on the team will be immediately be questioned once again. But the running back should be able to carve out a role despite what Chicago does in the draft.

Over his five-year NFL career, Swift has caught 237 passes for 1,798 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 42 grabs for 386 yards in his Chicago debut. So if the Bears were to say add Jeanty, who would play on the early downs, Swift can provide a bit of lightning on the passing downs and transform into a true receiving threat.

During Johnson’s final season with the Detroit Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught 52 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns. Swift and Gibbs are two completely different players, but it’s easy to image how the former can fill the latter’s role.

The Bears’ offense is set to go through a plethora of changes under Johnson. If Chicago falls in love with a running back prospect in the draft, it could end Swift’s time with the team.

