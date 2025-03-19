Chicago Bears running back situation could go a couple of ways in the draft

The Chicago Bears front office did everything they could in addressing the trenches when the new league year began last week. A fully revamped offensive line to protect Caleb Williams ahead of his second NFL season is the major takeaway in the flurry of moves that were made. The front office traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while also signing the biggest free agent center on the open market in Drew Dalman.

The defensive line was taken care of as well, with Grady Jarrett coming over as a free agent from the Falcons and Dayo Odeyingbo inking a three-year deal to help Montez Sweat in the pass rush game. Both lines needed big time help, and these moves pave the way for what could be an exciting draft.

What the Bears should be at the running back position has brought out some mixed thoughts ahead of the draft. With the team set to draft 10th overall in the first round, many believe they could going with a backfield talent there. Others think that it would be wiser to stay in the trenches to have as much insurance as possible moving forward.

The Chicago Bears should not be scared to go running back early

With some fans worried about the 10th spot being too high for Chicago to select a running back, Bears writer Brad Biggs believes that there isn’t a pick that is too high for the team to address this massive need.

“I don’t know that any position is too high for the Bears, who have the 10th pick in Round 1, to draft a running back,” Biggs wrote. “But it will come down to draft grades for the players remaining on the board when they are on the clock. If the Bears have a grade on an offensive or defensive lineman that is similar to their grade for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (assuming he makes it to No. 10), can they really afford to take a running back?”

When talking about the draft grades that Ryan Poles will have for this class, it’s important to note that he will likely go for the best fit available based on the team’s competitive window beginning to open up. Even though this is a deep running back class, it has been proven over the past couple of drafts that the top end guys in each class win out. Biggs also believes that the Bears have no reason to panic about all of the top running back prospects being off the board before their second round selections.

“I can’t imagine the Bears are nervous about all of the top running backs possibly being gone by the time their second pick comes around at No. 39, Biggs wrote. “I’d imagine they’re excited and energized by the possibilities in this draft. There will be really good backs available in Round 3. It’s about identifying the players who fit specifically what they’re looking for and then stacking the draft board.”

If the Bears want a back that can be a game changer next to D’Andre Swift right away this season, they should look to take one in the first two rounds. While there is no saying a prospect drafted in the third round or later would not workout, they’ll know what they are getting in a first or second round talent much more from the jump.

Ashton Jeanty would be a great fit for the Chicago Bears at 10

Ashton Jeanty finished the 2024 season as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and was flat-out dominant in every way. He had 2,601 rushing yards on 374 carries, which averages out to 7.0 yards per rush. Jeanty ran for 29 scores and had six different games with at least three touchdowns. He fits the mold of a compliment back to Swift in a system like Ben Johnson’s that should feature two main ball carriers.

If the Bears want to go elsewhere at the running back position or Jeanty isn’t around at the 10th pick, they will have their options. They could go with North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, but that would likely need be a selection made in the first round. The day two option that intrigues fans the most is Kaleb Johnson after he tore up the Big Ten in 2024.

