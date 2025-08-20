Chicago Bears running back trade doused in cold water by insider

While the Chicago Bears have bolstered nearly every element of their offense, running back remains one of the team’s biggest question marks. As teams across the NFL start crunching down their rosters, more talented running backs should soon become available.

One name already on the market is Brian Robinson Jr of the Washington Commanders. He has been phased out of the Commanders’ offense, with the team preferring rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Leading into the preseason finale, Robinson’s name has been one of the most talked about in trade circles.

But despite the Bears’ perceived need at running back, Robinson may not be Chicago’s best option. While things could always change based on injuries or performance, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune doesn’t see a Robinson trade coming to fruition.

“I’d be surprised if the Bears traded for Robinson, and I kind of doubt they’d trade for any running back right now. Keep in mind 25 running backs were drafted in April. A handful of those already have taken the jobs of veterans and sent players to the street seeking work,” Biggs wrote. “More will be available very soon after teams reduce their rosters to 53 by the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Any teams in the market for depth at the position will have many, many options to sort through after rosters are trimmed. Why trade for a running back when you can sign one with similar skills for less money in a few days?

Imagining Brian Robinson Jr on Chicago Bears

If the Commanders really can’t find a trade partner for Robinson, they may have no other choice than to release him. Acquiring the running back through those means seems much more palatable for the Bears. He won’t be the only running back the franchise has their eyes on when rosters start shrinking.

Over his three years with the Commanders, Robinson ran for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 65 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Being a dual-threat weapon would play well in head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

Furthermore, Chicago’s running back coach Eric Bieniemy was with the Commanders in 2023. As offensive coordinator, he helped Robinson run for 733 yards and five touchdowns. His 36 receptions, 368 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game were all career-highs.

There is a reason Robinson has fallen out of favor in Washington. Chicago’s brass would need to due some due diligence before making any Robinson deal final. But if the Bears seriously want to upgrade the running back room, Robinson is available for trade and potentially even as a free agent down the line.

