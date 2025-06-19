Chicago Bears running back hopeful reveals biggest training camp goals

It isn’t often that seventh-round picks make immediate impacts in the NFL. However, based on how the Chicago Bears running back room is constructed, Kyle Monangai will have an opportunity to prove he can do just that during training camp.

The Bears were heavily expected to add an impact running back at some point during the offseason. However, Monangai’s selection is the biggest addition Chicago has made thus far. While the franchise could dive back into the free agency well, they want to at least see what they have on their roster to start training camp.

Monangai understands that he needs to put up an impressive performance to earn a role in head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. He isn’t shying away from his weaknesses, but knows he offers plenty to the Bears despite his draft standing, via the Chicago Sports Network.

“I think vision is one of my strongest attributes I have. My ability to pass protect is something I take pride in. I’m a ball carrier, I’m a running back first. The way I see the field, and what I’m able to bring the team with the ball in my hand and out of my hands, I think I’m versatile in that sense.”

“Weaknesses, I think it’s just everything, I critique myself very heavily. I always try to improve and see which ways I can improve my game. Whether it’s trying to see things faster, studying film, bursting, physical, trying to take care of my body, just figuring things out. Weaknesses is something that I work on every day.”

“My ability to pass protect is something I take pride in.”@kylemonangai shares his strengths and weaknesses on The Big Pro Football Show.@ruthiepolinsky | @DavidHaugh | @clayharbs82 pic.twitter.com/ZLHER808Hn — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) June 18, 2025

Seventh round, no problem

The Bears didn’t just pick Monangai’s name out of a hat. While their running back opportunity didn’t come until the seventh-round, Johnson and company liked what they saw from the Rutgers star. Even Monangai himself isn’t letting his draft positioning affect him personally.

“I’d be lying if I said that’s where I thought I was going to go,” Monangai admitted. “I definitely expected higher of myself. That’s just where the chips landed and I couldn’t be more excited to be where I am, the situation I fell in. It’s not necessarily what number you go, it’s where you go.”

“I embrace it,” he continued. “People want to always put a label on me at every level of football I’ve played. It’s nothing that I’m not used to. I’ll wear it with pride and we’ll see at the end of this thing what I’m known for.”

"It's not necessarily what number you go, it's where you go." Bears rookie RB Kyle Monangai stopped by the Big Pro Football Show and talked about his experience being a Chicago Bear thus bar. @ruthiepolinsky | @DavidHaugh | @clayharbs82 pic.twitter.com/tZXo7c3Sgg — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) June 17, 2025

Monangai will still have a mountain to climb, but he has found a solid landing spot in terms of making a difference. The Bears running back room was recently ranked as the third-worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. A strong training camp could firmly put Monangai on the map.

What Kyle Monangai offers Chicago Bears

Over his five years at Rutgers, Monangai ran for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns. He led the Big Ten in rushing during the 2023 season with 1,262. Then Monangai outdid himself as a senior, setting new career-highs in rushing attempts (256, which led the Big Ten), yardage (1,279) and touchdowns (13). He was named First-team All-Big Ten.

The reasons Monangai fell in the draft are due to his height and speed. He stands just 5-foot-8 and ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He’ll need to live up to both the Bears and the league’s standards if he wants to succeed at the NFL.

But Monangai proved he can be a playmaker while at Rutgers. If he continues to build on his passing game ability, it’ll only be easier for him to get on the field. The fact that he was hand selected by Johnson will only help his chances though.

As it stands, Monangai is entering training camp no higher than third on the depth chart. But a strong training camp could put him in a place to shine as a rookie.

Underrated Chicago Bears free agent deemed top NFL luxury player Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE