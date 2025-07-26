The weakest positional group on the Chicago Bears roster is at running back. It seemed the team would add in a top free agent veteran or draft one in the middle of the 2025 NFL draft, but that did not happen.

Chicago currently has D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai on their roster. Swift was signed to a three year 24-million contract back in 2025. Swift did show some bright spots with a few explosive touchdown runs but failed to live up to expectations. Johnson was drafted in the 2023 NFL draft and hasn’t gotten as many opportunities.

Monangai was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Some analysts believe that Monangai can be a potential steal for the Bears. If he impresses throughout camp, he may get more opportunities than everyone thinks.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Bears running back room has impressed a lot of people during the first week of training camp.

Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monangai are turning heads during Chicago Bears training camp

The Bears’ number two running back on the depth chart is starting to “look more like the player the Bears evaluated coming out of Texas.”

Breer also had a very interesting note on how Monangai has looked during camp.

“And rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai has been a revelation, already showing vision, feel and strength better than expected, to pair with the contact balance that was there on the college tape”

Even though it’s very early in training camp, this is very encouraging to see. Another Bears analyst had great things to say about the rookie running back as well.

One Chicago Bears analyst believes Kyle Monangai will get a good amount of carries this season

Chicago Sports Network’s Clay Harbor posted on X a video of the rookie doing a running back drill during Saturday’s practice. Harbor said that Monangai “looks quicker than expected and looks like he belongs.”

Kyle Monangai has looked quicker than anticipated and like he belongs. Obviously the real battle begins when pads come on but I like his chances of getting some carries this year. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/EAqR1ZdJrm — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 26, 2025

A turnaround at the running back position is something that this football team needs in order to compete for the playoffs during the 2025 season.

All three running backs have a massive opportunity to take the next step this season, hopefully it happens.

