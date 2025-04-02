Chicago Bears general manager thinks highly of the 2025 draft classes’ depth

The 2025 draft at the end of the month is a huge opportunity for the Chicago Bears’ front office to attack any remaining holes in the roster. Free agency and the trade market for the Bears was mostly spent addressing the trenches. Two of the three open spots on the offensive line were taken care of a week before the free agency period officially opened up.

The team acquired guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in deals with the Rams and Chiefs that set up the center position as the only one that needed to be addressed in free agency. Drew Dalman was the final piece of the puzzle on the offensive line when he signed a three-year deal to be the organization’s new center on the first day of free agency.

Two major names that were added to the defensive line were veterans Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. Jarrett has spent all 10 years of his career so far with the Falcons and will add to the line’s interior that might allow Gervon Dexter to grab some more reps on the edge. Odeyingbo will turn 26 in September and is seen as a high-ceiling edge rusher who could thrive in Dennis Allen’s scheme.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles likes the depth in this draft

When looking forward to the draft, general manager Ryan Poles is a big fan of the depth that comes with this crop of prospects. He knows that this draft could be huge for the Bears beyond the first round and has the capital to make a few splashes.

“The top blue (players), I think that’s condensed pretty small in (round) 1,” Poles said. And then there’s a wide range of really good starting level players that are going to range from probably single digits all the way to 50, 60, 70.”

Luckily for Poles, he holds three picks inside the top 41 selections and four inside the top 72. The Bears have selected a handful of immediate starters outside of the first round in Poles’ tenure, like Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

While this is the most complete roster Poles has entering a draft in his time as the Bears’ general manager, these picks are just as crucial. The team is entering a new era with Ben Johnson now at the helm as head coach, and there is more pressure than ever to put a winning team on the field as soon as possible.

There are a couple of ways Ryan Poles could approach the draft

Ashton Jeanty would be an obvious choice for the Bears at the 10th overall selection if he makes it there. The Heisman Trophy runner-up from Boise State would add a whole new element to Johnson’s offense and be a major complementary piece to veteran D’Andre Swift.

If Jeanty is not available, the options get deeper for Chicago’s front office. They could add another weapon for Caleb Williams in either a wide receiver or Penn State tight end, Tyler Warren. If management isn’t sold on Braxton Jones at left tackle beyond this year, they could take a guy to develop behind him this year. The last likely choice would be a trade down to gather an extra asset or two moving forward.

