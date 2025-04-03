Chicago Bears general manager backs Ben Johnson’s draft running back plan

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has gone on record speaking about the depth at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. He isn’t the only one who holds that belief, with general manager Ryan Poles doubling down on Johnson’s take.

The reason both are being asked the question is because of star running back Ashton Jeanty. Holding the No. 10 overall pick, Chicago is in a prime position to select Jeanty assuming he’s still on the board. And the Bears have been heavily linked into doing so.

However, the fact that both Johnson and now Poles have spoken about the 2025 running back depth is telling. In the end, they very may well simply draft Jeanty. But Poles is at least joining Johnson is keeping the Bears’ options open, via Adam Jahns and Adam Hoge.

“That’s where you want to weigh the collection of picks that you have with the combinations that are highly likely for you to put together, and what that will look like for your team,” Poles said. “You can get into a funky rotation if maybe you go one direction first, and then the rest of the other positions you think you’re going to get are gone, but there’s a surplus of what you just took still sitting there.”

“It can get a little cloudy. Not that we can’t predict what’s going to be at 10, 39 or 41, we do need to play that game and see what combinations we feel really good about putting together,” Poles continued. “So it will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Chicago Bears target running back

Chicago finished their 2024 campaign ranked 25th in total rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. It was one of the main reasons the Bears went out and added three new faces to the interior of their offensive line. At the same time, Chicago must get out of their lead rusher D’Andre Swift.

Swift earned a career-high 253 carries in 2024, running for 959 yards and six touchdowns. While the near 1,000 yards may be impressive, the running back averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. Especially with the new offensive line in place, the Bears are counting on Swift being more efficient with his touches if he is to remain in the lead role.

It’s important to note that in Johnson’s last season with the Detroit Lions, they ranked sixth in rushing, averaging 146.4 yards per game. While Bears fans shouldn’t expect the team to immediately become rushing world beaters in year one under Johnson, it at least shows how important the run game is to the head coach.

It also points to why the Bears have been so connected to running back entering the draft. Swift has experience playing under Johnson, but the NFL world knows they can use some firepower. Any running back Chicago selects should have a sizable role in the backfield.

Who can Bears add

If the Bears are dead set on adding a running back and Jeanty is on the board at No. 10, it would be a bit of a shock to not see him picked. The Heisman runner-up was an absolute beast during his final year at Boise State, running for an FBS leading 4,769 yards to go alongside 29 touchdowns. Any team that selects him is expecting to add an immediate difference maker at running back.

But five running backs are listed inside NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 big board. After Jeanty (No.3) goes Omarion Hampton (No. 13), TreVeyon Henderson (No. 34), Quinshon Judkins (No. 38) and Kaleb Johnson (No. 45). Any of them can realistically help the Bears, and if they pass on Jeanty, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Chicago select any of them.

With four picks in the top-75, the Bears will control the early half of the second-round; barring a trade up using one of those picks. They’ll have an opportunity to either go running back at No. 39, or add a position of a different need and circle back to RB at No. 41. The extra second-rounder gives Chicago a bit more flexibility, and the luxury to add a skill position player.

Who that player will be exactly is still up in the air. However, Poles and Johnson are certainly doing their research on nearly every option available in the 2025 class.

