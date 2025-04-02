Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles doubles down on Kyler Gordon contract take

While the Chicago Bears have been big spenders in free agency, they still have nearly $15 million to work with, per Over the Cap. And General Manager Ryan Poles hasn’t been shy about the potential of using some of it to keep cornerback Kyler Gordon in the Windy City long-term.

Gordon is entering his contract season, amidst a strong three-year run in Chicago. The cornerback has solidified his role in the slot, morphing into one of the best options in the league. Only 25-years-old, the Bears expect Gordon to only keep developing as he approaches free agency.

On Tuesday, Poles once again made his long-term Gordon intentions clear. The general manager wants the cornerback on the team and doesn’t plan on Gordon hitting the open market, via the Marquee Sports Network.

“That will still be a priority. At exit meetings, I told a lot of the guys, in terms of the future, contracts or coming back, the important thing is I got to get with our current and new coaching staff and see how different players fit based on the scheme we’re going to be running. We’ve been able to have those conversations. And I know Kyler is a guy we want to be a part of this organization. The timing of that, I’m not sure how it’ll work out, but it’s definitely a priority.”

"That'll still be a priority … Kyler is a guy we want part of this moving forward." Ryan Poles on the potential of a Kyler Gordon contract extension. pic.twitter.com/fjJi15mJGF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 1, 2025

Kyler Gordon’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally drafted Gordon in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, starting 14 games while racking up 71 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions, the last of which remains a career-high.

Gordon’s sophomore season was marred by a fractured wrist that limited him to just 13 contests. Still, the cornerback put his best effort forward, making 61 tackles, six passes defended and two picks. But despite Gordon not registering an interception during his 2024 campaign, he has still been getting plenty of hype entering the offseason.

Over 15 games – 13 starts – the cornerback made a career-high 75 tackles and three fumble recoveries to go alongside five passes defended. Gordon earned a 76 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 20/222 cornerbacks. He shined in both run defense (76.5, 32/222 cornerbacks) and in coverage (76, 19/222 cornerbacks).

But the 2025 is a new season, especially in Chicago. Gordon will need to prove himself to new head coach Ben Johnson and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. However, the cornerback has a pretty strong supporter on his side in Poles. Assuming everything checks out, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the pair shaking hands after Gordon inks his name on a new contract.

Bears have solid secondary core

The secondary has been mentioned as a potential area for Chicago to target with the No. 10 pick. It makes sense as the Bears do have some questions at both cornerback and safety. But on the surface, both cornerback and safety should be a position of strength for the franchise.

Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are slated to be the Bears starting safeties. Byard is coming off a strong debut in Chicago, earning a 83 pass rush and 86 run defense grade from PFF. That ranked sixth and eighth respectively amongst 171 safeties. The only issue is Byard is entering his age-32 season and is a free agent after 2025. If not this offseason, the Bears will soon need to think about his replacement.

Brisker played in just five games during the 2024 season due to a concussion. He is determined to come back stronger and prove he deserves a starting role in Allen’s defense. The Bears are hopeful he’ll do just that, but could be cautious and bring in some extra help.

Jaylon Johnson is the unquestioned leader of the secondary. Coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl nominations, the Bears will continue to build their defense around him. Tyrique Stevenson’s status next to him is on rockier ground, however.

Stevenson is most known for his actions during the Hail Mary disaster against the Washington Commanders. Outside of that, he showed some flashes of greatness throughout his campaign. However, as evident by his 58.9 grade from PFF, it’s clear that Stevenson still needs growth at the NFL level. When pundits talk about the Bears drafting a cornerback, it is meant to bring in competition for Stevenson.

Gordon will have to wait and see how the Bears’ secondary finally shakes out entering Week 1. But he shouldn’t be concerned that he won’t be on the field in the slot.

