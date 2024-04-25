Chicago Bears: Poles feeling pride over how well the rebuild is going

As we brace for a franchise-defining draft this weekend, Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles talks about his pride at how well the rebuild has gone in two years.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is ready for what is about to happen in a few hours. The 2024 NFL Draft is happening tonight and Poles could control the night. He has not one, but two top-ten picks, including the number one overall pick.

What Poles does with the first pick is the worst-kept secret of the night. While he said we have to watch tonight to see what happens, all signs point to him drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Poles traded previous starter Justin Fields and revamped the offense, including firing the offensive staff and hiring a new one.

With that happening, the Chicago Bears now need a quarterback. Williams is considered the best quarterback prospect in the draft. Furthermore, some feel that Williams compares favorably to Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning. Poles did not do everything he did for any other quarterback.

Before we find out what happens in the draft, Poles took some time to reflect on what happened with the Chicago Bears under his control. This feels like a situation that we look back on and say “That was when the new era of Chicago Bears winning football began.”

Poles did a lot of work to turn things around. He inherited a team without a head coach, a losing atmosphere surrounding it, and an aging roster with bloated contracts. He blew up that roster and made a huge decision. He had to sacrifice the 2022 season for the rebuild.

Poles shipped out some popular veterans. It was not met well with many fans when he got rid of players like Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack. While it was not popular, he knew he had to do it. Because of those moves, the Chicago Bears ended up with the first pick of the 2023 draft. In addition, they had about $100 million in salary cap space.

Poles used that to start the rebuild in earnest. He spent money to acquire linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, as well as defensive lineman Andrew Billings. Moreover, he used the number one pick to pull off not just the greatest trade in Bears history but also one of the greatest trades in NFL history.

Poles traded that pick to the Carolina Panthers. In return, Chicago received draft picks that ended up becoming offensive tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and one of the top wide receivers in the league, D.J. Moore. They also received this year’s number one, which will likely be Williams. Oh, and let’s not forget that they also have Carolina’s 2025 second-round pick.

The early moves allowed Poles to make the above moves. Saving all that money allowed Poles to sign key players not only in 2022 but also in 2023. After he traded a second-round pick to acquire defensive end Montez Sweat, he signed him to a $98 million extension.

Poles prepares a high-powered offense for Williams

Then, this offseason, he put the rebuild on overdrive. He fired the old offensive coaching staff and hired a new one. Then he signed running back D’Andre Swift, offensive linemen Matt Pryor and Coleman Shelton, and tight end Gerald Everett. He also traded for offensive lineman Ryan Bates and six-time wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Poles has an entirely new offense, one that we’ve never seen from the Chicago Bears. There are weapons aplenty and if Williams can play halfway decent ball, the Bears will compete for a playoff spot. No other quarterback picked at number one has had the offense Williams will have when he becomes QB1.

As I said, this looks to be a “Before” and “After” situation. Poles will add some more through the draft. He has an opportunity to make the roster even stronger with his other picks.

Poles is proud of the direction the rebuild has taken

Speaking to reporters in his pre-draft press conference, Poles puffed his chest out a little bit. He expressed pride over how different the Chicago Bears look today than they did when he took over as GM. He and the fans are ready to see winning football back in Chicago.

We’re proud of where we’ve come from. It’s going to be hard to make this team now.

Poles should be happy about what he’s done so far. When he came the Chicago Bears were a hot mess. Now they look to have a powerful offense and take the NFC North and not give it back, just like he said.

