Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles eyeing redemption with Pro Bowl free agent

As the Chicago Bears wait for training camp to open, general manager Ryan Poles and company are scouring the roster to see where additions could be made. One clear area of need is in Chicago’s pass rush.

The Bears already have former Pro Bowler Montez Sweat on their roster. Plus they signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a $48 million contract to start opposite of him. But the options behind them are all unheralded. Playing in the daunted NFC North, Chicago knows they need all the firepower they can get along their defensive line.

At this stage of the offseason, most of the big name free agents are off the board. However, a player like former Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons standout Matthew Judon could help the Bears if healthy. He was one of three players linked to the franchise by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“I think that’s all relative to what’s out there. So they’ll get a look at D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson at running back, and Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo (who plays some inside on passing downs) on the edges when the pads go on, and then maybe consider guys such as Jamaal Williams at running back or Za’Darius Smith or Matthew Judon as edge rushers.”

Matthew Judon finally joins Chicago Bears

The Patriots traded Judon to the Falcons heading into the 2024 season. The Bears offered an identical trade – third-round pick – with the Patriots allowing Judon to pick his next franchise. Since Atlanta allowed the trade to go through without a new contract in place, he chose them. Poles was adamant that if a deal was going to happen, some form of long-term contract would be in place, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

But with the Falcons allowing Judon to be a rental, Poles’ biggest fear came true. Expect it worked out in his and the Bears’ favor this time, as now Chicago has an opportunity to finally add the pass rusher to their roster.

In his lone season in Atlanta, Judon racked up 41 tackles, nine quarterback hits and 5.5. If he played for the Bears, Judon would’ve tied Sweat for the team lead in tackles and tied for fourth in quarterback hits. Still, the pass rusher has hit even greater heights throughout his NFL career.

He was named to the Pro Bowl four straight seasons from 2019-2022. During that 2022 campaign, Judon set a new-career high with 15.5 sacks. He has registered 72 total over his nine-year NFL career, adding 410 tackles and 174 quarterback hits.

It’s fair to wonder if Judon could still be a double-digit sack artist in 2025. But with what the Bears currently have on their roster, there’s no doubting the veteran would add some much needed juice to the pass rush.

Fellow veteran targets

Signing Za’Darius Smith would fill many of the same holes Judon would. However, he comes with the added bonus of playing under Ben Johnson on the Detroit Lions. Of course, Johnson was the offensive coordinator, but that doesn’t mean he and Smith don’t have a connection.

The pass rusher started his season with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Lions. He made nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits total on the season. But in Detroit alone, Smith put up four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in just eight games. He would’ve ranked second on the Bears in both categories, showing exactly why the team would be interested.

Jamaal Williams did not have as successful of a season with the New Orleans Saints. He earned just 48 carries, running for 164 yards and one touchdown. However, Williams was a member of the Lions in 2022, Johnson’s first year as offensive coordinator. That season, he led the NFL with 17 touchdowns, turning 262 carries into 1,066 yards.

The Bears’ need at running back has been well established throughout the offseason. While Williams may not be the flashiest name at this stage of his career, the running back has shown he can shine in Johnson’s offense.

