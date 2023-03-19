The Chicago Bears had a busy first week of free agency but still have a lot of salary cap to work with

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles was a big spender on the first day of NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with inside linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million) and T.J. Edwards (three years, $19.5 million), offensive guard Nate Davis (three years, $30 million) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (two years, $14 million).

After the first wave of free agency, Chicago Bears still has the most salary cap space in the NFL.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $41.4 million in cap space, where the Atlanta Falcons ($26 million) and Green Bay Packers ($24.16 million) trail them. Chicago’s total doesn’t include Andrew Billings or D’Onta Foreman’s contracts — as the full details aren’t out yet — but the Bears are still in a favorable position.

Ryan Poles knows what he’s doing, and the Chicago Bears are on the right track. It comes down to trusting the process and letting him work through the plan. As free agency enters its second week, some talented players remain available.

