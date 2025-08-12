Chicago Bears bolster secondary with 3 free agent additions

While the Chicago Bears’ secondary is one of the team’s biggest strengths, the unit is a bit banged up heading into Week 2 of the preseason. The Bears decided to add three new names to their roster to help cover their injury losses.

When training camp opened, it was revealed that Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a multi-week leg injury. Then, Kyler Gordon was forced to leave practice with a hamstring injury. It is yet to be seen how much time each cornerback will miss.

In the meantime, the Bears needed extra bodies in their secondary. So, they signed safety Mark Perry, alongside cornerbacks Mekhi Garner and and Kaleb Hayes, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Their signings came after the franchise held a workout featuring eight players on Monday.

With injuries adding up in secondary, the #Bears will sign 3 defensive backs after a tryout Monday. The moves look more like depth additions at this point – not a sign there should be serious concern for the regular season. All the details.https://t.co/bWoyedzFSm — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 12, 2025

Chicago Bears add to secondary

The fact that all three additions are unheralded players is extremely telling. It could mean that they don’t believe Johnson and Gordon’s injuries would last into the regular season. It’s also an indictment about how the team feels about backups Nahshon Wright and Terell Smith. Seeing the Bears having to make three additions just to have bodies in the secondary is a bit worrisome. But having to add a big-name cornerback would point to a much scarier injury for Johnson and/or Gordon.

Perry is the only non-cornerback to be signed. Safety will be a crucial position of concern during the offseason, as both Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard and set to be free agents. Still, Chicago could use some depth behind their starters, especially if fellow free agent Jonathan Owens walks. For now, Perry will be coming to the Windy City after bouncing around numerous team’s practice squads. A strong performance with the Bears could at least land him a spot there.

Garner appeared in three games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before joining the UFL’s Arlington Renegades. But out of football since being released, the cornerback will have plenty to prove. So will Hayes, who also has gone the practice squad to UFL route. Like Garner, he’ll get an opportunity with so many players down to show he at least deserves a practice squad spot.

Until Johnson and Gordon officially make their returns, their injury statuses are a bit up in the air. With both players out, the Bears turned back to the free agency well to help fill the secondary space.

