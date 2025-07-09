Chicago Bears’ secondary ranking plagued by glaring ‘weak spot’

While the 2024 season ended up being disastrous for the Chicago Bears, their secondary was arguably the team’s biggest strength. Entering the 2025 campaign, the Bears once again have one of the strongest secondaries in the NFL.

On paper, finishing 16th against the pass, allowing 217.9 yards per game might not be the most impressive feat. But considering the Bears finished 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 YPG, and everything that went wrong on offense, Chicago can at least hang their hat on their pass defense.

Entering the 2025 campaign, the Bears haven’t lost anyone and are welcoming safety Jaquan Brisker back from injury. John Kosko of Pro Football Focus ranks the unit as the seventh-best in the NFL. If Tyrique Stevenson is able to take a step forward, Chicago could end their season with an even higher rating.

“The Bears boast a mix of seasoned veterans and young stars in what has become a very solid secondary,” Kosko said. “Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been one of the NFL’s best over the past two seasons, while safety Kevin Byard—though past his prime—continues to play at a high level. Kyler Gordon excels in the slot, but the one weak spot remains Tyrique Stevenson, who famously struggled to defend a Hail Mary against the Commanders.”

Chicago Bears secondary strengths

Leading the secondary is cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He made his second-straight Pro Bowl in 2024, registering a career-high 53 tackles, seven for a loss, to go alongside eight passes defended and two interceptions. His 76.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 19/222 cornerbacks. Johnson has put forth some lofty expectations for himself in 2025 and will be expected to shut down opposing defense’s top receiver threats.

Kyler Gordon will be joining him in the slot, although defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said he could move around the defense. Still, it was his work in the slot that earned him a $40 million extension. During the 2024 campaign, Gordon put up a career-high 75 tackles and five passes defended. No matter where he is on the field, the Bears expect the cornerback to continue being a pest for all quarterbacks.

At safety, Brisker will be making his long-awaited return from injury. He played in just five games during the 2024 campaign due to a concussion. Brisker has shown flashes throughout his time in the Windy City, but now he must prove he is a strong fit in Allen’s scheme.

Brisker will also be a free agent after the season, as will fellow safety Kevin Byard. Going into his age 32-season, the safety has shown no signs of rust. Byard racked up a career-high 130 tackles to go alongside seven passes defended, two sacks and a pick. He’ll be a key leader for Chicago as the last line of defense.

One weak spot

At this point in his career, Stevenson is most known for his actions during the Washington Commanders Hail Mary disaster. Rather than defending his receiver, the cornerback taunted the crowd. As he prepares for the 2025 season, Stevenson must ditch the label and prove he has plenty more to often with his game.

Over his two years in Chicago, the cornerback has racked up 164 tackles, 28 passes defended and six interceptions. For all his struggles, Stevenson led the Bears with 12 pass break ups, showing he can be a disruptive play maker. However, his 58.9 overall grade from PFF, which ranked 134/222 cornerbacks, show there is plenty of work to do.

Working in Stevenson’s favor is that the team hasn’t added to much competition over the offseason. Fifth-rounder Zah Frazier will be looking to make a name for himself, but he has a late bloomer in college and may need even more seasoning. Terrell Smith will be given an opportunity for a larger role and he could ultimately be Stevenson’s biggest competition. But as it stands, Stevenson remains the leader in the CB2 race.

Training camp will be crucial for the cornerback to make a strong impression on head coach Ben Johnson and company. Once the regular season begins, there can be no more lapses. Stevenson must become a strong compliment to Johnson, the cornerback, or lose his spot in the starting lineup.

Chicago Bears analyst gives bold wide receiver prediction for 2025 season Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE