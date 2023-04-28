Zacch Pickens will join the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears had to wait until Friday to add to their roster and on Friday night, the Bears selected South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the 64th overall pick in 2023. Pickens is the second interior defensive lineman selected by general manager Ryan Poles on Day 2, joining Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter at 53rd overall.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Zacch Pickens’s game via an NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

A four-year player at the University of South Carolina, Pickens has great quickness along the D-line. For the Gamecocks, Pickens contributed immediately as a true freshman, playing in every game in 2019. The next three years in Columbia would showcase Pickens accumulating 115 total tackles (11.5 TFL), 7.5 QB sacks, four passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. Pickens has a nice combination of explosiveness and power. He can play both 3-technique and 1-technique, bringing versatility to the interior. Pickens has a disruptive first step that helps him both against the run and as a pass rusher.

Highlights

