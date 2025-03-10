The Chicago Bears have potentially added another major upgrade to their defense. They already signed edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a 3-year deal, and now it looks like a star pro bowler is coming to Chicago.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are set to sign former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett to a 3-year contract.

The Chicago Bears are bringing in a great addition to the defense

According to Schefter, Jarrett is set to sign a 3-year, $43.5 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed.

Jarrett is a two-time pro bowler, and was the Falcons’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2024. The 31-year-old has had 36.5 sacks and 77 tackles for losses in his career. The star pass rusher is an instant boost for the Bears’ defensive line.

This is an excellent signing by Chicago. Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson continue to be very aggressive on the very first day of NFL free agency. It will be interesting to see who they target next in free agency.

