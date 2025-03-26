The Chicago Bears have clearly prioritized significantly upgrading the talent along both lines of scrimmage during free agency and just might double down on that commitment during the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

As the Philadelphia Eagles illustrated in their 40-22 blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, few things are more impactful to winning at the highest level than a dominant pass rush, which general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears seem to have understood this offseason.

Even after signing Dayo Odeyingbo early in free agency to drop opposite Montez Sweat in the front-seven and adding Grady Jarrett as a potentially significantly disruptive force along the interior of the defensive line, Chicago might redouble its commitment to a dominant pass rush early in the draft.

Could Chicago Bears have Shemar Stewart in their sights?

While the Bears’ could add an offensive weapon for Caleb Williams with the No. 10 pick or even some help in the secondary, one of the premier pass rushers in this year’s class could prove too alluring to pass up, should he slide to Chicago at No. 10 overall.

That’s exactly what plays out in NFL analyst Kyle Crabbs’ latest mock draft projection for the 33rd Team, which has the Bears selecting Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart.

“There’s still an upgrade opportunity to be had at running back,” Crabbs points out for The 33rd Team. “But with no Jeanty on the board, Chicago can instead secure another pass rusher to play with Montez Sweat and newly acquired Dayo Odeyingbo. Stewart has perhaps the highest ceiling of any rusher in the class.”

Stewart is one of the most coveted edge rushers in a deep class at the position, in large part due to his off-the-charts athleticism and his rise during the pre-draft process.

At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Stewart looks the part of a disruptive force, but has only produced 4.5 sacks across three seasons at College Station.

“I wasn’t a sack-chasing warrior,” Stewart told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “I just wanted to become the best player for my team. Sometimes the stats don’t show that.”

During the Senior Bowl, Stewart was among the most consistently dominant players on the field for either team, and it was easy to see why teams such as the Bears would be drawn to his potential.

“His lack of production is alarming,” a veteran AFC Scout told me recently, of Stewart. “Teams have to figure out why that is.”

Perhaps the Bears will be the team that takes the chance, with the reward of Stewart’s athleticism translating into a prolific career in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme, at the risk of him never living up to his billing as a top-10 pick.

