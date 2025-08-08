Chicago Bears breathing sigh of relief after concerning training camp injury

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears and their fans were forced to hold their breaths when right tackle Darnell Wright left practice with a concerning injury. But on Friday, everyone involved with the Bears took a collective sigh of relief.

Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Wright would return to practice on Friday, via Zack Pearson of Bear Report. Him leaving practice early now seems to be Chicago erring on the side of caution.

Ben Johnson says Kyler Gordon is TBD for practice today. Darnell Wright will practice today. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 8, 2025

The fact cornerback Kyler Gordon’s status is still unconfirmed is a bit concerning. He left Thursday’s practice before Wright. With the Bears already down fellow cornerback Jaylon Johnson, losing Gordon for any amount of regular season time would be a massive blow.

But for now at least, Chicago will rejoice at the return of Wright. The Bears offensive line has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason. While left tackle is still in question, the franchise is confident in Wright continuing to hold down the fort on the right side.

Darnell Wright becomes crucial member of Chicago Bears

The Bears selected Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It seemed like a slight reach at the time, as the tackle was ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect on ESPN’s big board. However, Wright has silenced all the doubters, becoming one of the best right tackles in the league over his two seasons in Chicago.

Overall, he has started 33 games since joining the team. Injuries limited Wright to 15 games in 2024, but he still put on a show. The soon-to-be 24-year-old ranked 16/140 tackles with his 79.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. Wright ranked 35th with his 75.4 pass blocking grade and seventh with his 82.2 run blocking mark.

The Bears are set to introduce a brand new offensive line. If anyone other than Braxton Jones wins the left tackle job, Chicago will have four brand new starts. Alongside stopping opposing pass rushers, Wright must also serve as the glue that keeps Chicago’s new-look offensive line together.

Getting him back on the field so early after an injury scare is a great sign. It’s unseen if Wright will suit up in Week 1 of the preseason. But barring further injury, the Bears have no long-term concerns about their right tackle’s injury status.

