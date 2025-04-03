After Ryan Poles recently hinted that the Chicago Bears were looking into adding a veteran quarterback, it is now confirmed that they have just done that.

The Bears have now added a veteran backup quarterback with plenty of years in the NFL under his belt.

The Bears have now added a veteran quarterback to help mentor Caleb Williams in his second season in the NFL. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have signed quarterback Case Keenum.

The Chicago Bears have signed veteran quarterback Case Keenum

According to Schefter, the deal is worth up to 3 million and is a one-year deal.

Veteran QB Case Keenum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Chicago Bears, per source. Keenum now will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago like he did for CJ Stroud in Houston. pic.twitter.com/4wDG8s3RRT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025

Keenum is most known for his 2017 stint with divisional rival the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings won the NFC North that season and lost in the NFC championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenum has played in the NFL for 12 seasons, most recently for the Houston Texans. The 37-year-old mentored Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, and it looks like the Bears want him to do the same with Caleb Williams. Having a veteran quarterback who has had multiple NFL starts in the regular season and playoffs could be very crucial and helpful for Williams’ continued development.

