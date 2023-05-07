Breaking: Chicago Bears sign 2022 All-AAC Pass Rusher

One pass rusher impressed Chicago Bears coaches during their rookie minicamp this weekend. The Bears started their minicamp on Friday, and by Sunday morning, the team signed four players. The Bears needed to find talent at defensive end after missing out on the position in the draft. They might have found one with their newest signing.

The Chicago Bears sign a pass rusher

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears signed Houston Edge/defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones.

#Bears are signing @UHCougarFB versatile edge D'Anthony Jones @danthony4jones after he excelled at their rookie minicamp during a successful tryout, per his agent @VicEnwere1 @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 7, 2023

Jones earned first-team All-AAC honors for his play during the 2022 season. He racked up 14.5 sacks, 61 total tackles, 23 stops, and eight forced fumbles during his three-year college career with Houston. His 2022 campaign was phenomenal. Jones recorded eight sacks and five forced fumbles last season. He knows how to knock the ball out.

Pro Football Focus graded Jones as tied with fellow Edge Derek Parish as the best defensive player on Houston’s defense last season with a 91.0 overall grade. Jones’ highest marks (92.5) were for pass rushing. His pass-rushing grades were high during his three years in Houston. Jones does need to work on his missed tackles. He had a 17.2 percent miss rate last season.

The six-foot-two, 270-pound Jones is listed as an Edge/defensive lineman. It will be interesting to see if the Bears try him out as a defensive end or three-tech during OTAs.

