BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign Exclusive-Rights Free Agent For The Secondary

On Monday, the Chicago Bears released one cornerback, Harrison Hand. They officially signed another late in the afternoon. The Bears signed two players to an exclusive-rights tender this offseason. One of them, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, signed last week.

The Chicago Bears add a cornerback

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the other exclusive-rights free agent cornerback Josh Blackwell signed his tender with the Bears.

#Bears exclusive rights free agent Josh Blackwell signed his tender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 24, 2023

Blackwell was an undrafted rookie free agent from Duke who initially signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. The Bears signed him off waivers in August. He was placed on injured reserve in January. Blackwell played in five games for the Bears last season. He earned a 58.0 overall grade for his player as a rookie. Blackwell made ten solo tackles and had three stops during the 2022 season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE