The Chicago Bears sign undrafted project QB from Western Kentucky

Moments after the draft ended the Chicago Bears got back to work. The Bears have signed Austin Reed an undrafted free-agent quarterback from Western Kentucky.

Tyson Bagent is the current backup QB. And he should be the backup QB by default, before a QB competition. Bagent played decently in Justin Fields’ absence in 2023. Bagent even led the Chicago Bears to a couple of wins.

Reed will likely be part of a QB competition in camp to find out who deserves to be on the roster. Reed could become QB 3 and replace Brett Rypien.

As far as primary backup goes, Bagent has the benefit of being last year’s backup QB. The Chicago Bears already know what Bagent can do. Reed would have to stun the team to dethrone Bagent from his QB 2 spot.

Analysis

Below is a brief overview of Austin Reed’s game from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein:

“Reed has impressive career production but lacks NFL traits for the position. He benefited from a scheme that featured almost 30 percent of his throws targeted behind the line of scrimmage in 2023 — and he still completed under 60 percent of his passes, per Pro Football Focus.

While his receivers dropped too many easy throws, Reed often lacked the touch and accuracy needed to make their jobs easier. He’s a competitor who can slip away from pressure and make plays out of structure, but he simply doesn’t have the arm to make the intermediate and deep throws required for the position in the NFL.”

Highlights

Below is a short highlight reel from Austin Reed’s career at Western Kentucky. This will provide a solid taste of what the rookie has in his toolbox.

Breakdown

There isn’t a lot to say about this signing. Zierlein put it best, Reed is a very raw prospect. Reed could become a solid backup QB in the NFL. He has a lot of development to get to that point.

His ability to escape and his pressure awareness are two major strengths. His arm needs work, in multiple aspects. From deep ball accuracy to release point, he needs to rework his mechanics.

This isn’t really an issue though, he’s an undrafted free agent after all. The Chicago Bears didn’t risk much to take a flyer on Reed. Bring him to training camp and see what he looks like. It is very possible he doesn’t make the 53 man roster. Or perhaps Reed becomes a practice squad player for depth.

