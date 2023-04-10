BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign competitor in free agency for second year players starting spot

Chicago Bears signing for offseason competition

The Chicago Bears drafted punter Trenton Gill last offseason in the seventh round. Questions were asked when he was drafted last offseason if Gill had the stamina to punt in the adverse weather in Chicago. His rookie season was a mixed bag. The Bears signed Gill’s competition for the starting punter job on Monday.

According to Ryan Anderson’s Twitter account, he signed with the Bears on Monday.

Extremely fortunate to still be playing this game! Beyond grateful to the Bears Organization for giving me the opportunity to continue living out my dream! #BearDown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Cu2h5LrzhZ — Ryan Anderson (@RMAThePunter) April 10, 2023

Readers of CCS may remember the Bears worked out the left-footed Anderson in October. According to CCS Media files, Anderson was a star in the Big Ten Conference in college:

“Anderson punted for Rutgers in college. He made first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2017. Anderson won The Eddleman-Fields Punter of the year as well in 2017. The New York Giants signed him in 2019 for their rookie minicamp, but he was later waived in August of that year. It’ll be intriguing to see if the Chicago Bears would like to take a chance on the former Big Ten star punter.”

Anderson will have a chance to beat out Gill this offseason. Gill had a decent rookie season. He finished with 20 punts inside the 20-yard line. Pro Football Focus gave Gill a 61.0 grade for his punting performance last season and 70.4 for his kickoffs. PFF ranked Gill as the 24th-best punter in 2023. There’s some room for improvement for Gill this offseason. A little competition could propel him forward.

