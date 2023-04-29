BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign intriguing All-American quarterback after draft

We won’t know for a few years if the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft class was a home run or not. But general manager Ryan Poles played it safe and checked the boxes off for needed positions on the roster. Following the draft, the Bears added a quarterback, which wasn’t needed for the team but could be a pleasant surprise. The quarterback the team signed is the son of a professional arm wrestler, so one would assume the new Bears quarterback has quite the arm.

The Chicago Bears draft a quarterback

Per multiple reports, the Bears signed quarterback Tyson Bagent Saturday. He will come into rookie minicamp this May as an undrafted rookie free agent. Bagent had an underrated college career due to where he played football in college. Bagent played DII football for Shepard. He put up phenomenal stats during his time at Shepard. Bagent threw for over 5,000 yards in college and had 118 touchdown passes.

Bagent earned the Harlon Hill trophy in 2021 and was a two-time first-team DII All-American during his time at Shepard. According to Bagent’s draft profile by Sports Illustrated, Bagent can throw on the run:

“Long, limber quarterback. Smooth drop into a wide base that generates velocity. Pocket maneuverability to get out of trouble. Won’t get caught on #1 and will work down in his progression. Can throw on the run with touch. Multiple arm slots to create tight window throws and velocity to cut threw the MOF. Can drive the ball outside the hashes with plus arm strength. Corky release, everything looks kind of tight in his upper half, not fluid or flowing. Misses a lot of boundary fades. Can hold onto the ball for too long. Becomes erratic when pressured, makes poor decisions, and too many errant throws. MOF vision is a question mark.”

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had a chance to work with Bagent up close. Bagent participated in the Senior Bowl.

Bagent earned an impressive RAS score of 9.00.

Tyson Bagent is a QB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 92 out of 911 QB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/QPOsArsDcz pic.twitter.com/kdpssOSgl6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2023

Here are highlights of Bagent in college:

