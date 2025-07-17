Chicago Bears officially sign pair of second-round picks

While training camp is right around the corner, the Chicago Bears remained in contract limbo with their trio of second-round picks. However, the San Francisco 49ers agreeing to terms with second-rounder Alfred Collins has opened up the floodgates.

Now, the Bears have signed both offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. Turner’s deal is for four-years, although there is yet to be word on how much is guaranteed, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There’s no word on the length or monetary value of Trapilo’s contract, but it’s fair to imagine he’ll get a similar deal to Turner, just perhaps a bit more expensive due to when he was drafted. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune first reported the Trapilo signing.

The #Bears and second-round DT Shemar Turner have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract, source says, as the logjam slowly begins to open up. pic.twitter.com/d7Xkjgcduy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2025

#Bears have a deal in place with OT Ozzy Trapilo now as well. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 17, 2025

The only second-rounder that remains unsigned for Chicago is Luther Burden. Since he was the first of the three selections, it makes sense his negotiations may take a little longer. But fans weren’t able to see much of the rookie during minicamp due to a soft tissue injury. They’re at least hoping he’ll be on the field early into training camp.

Perhaps Trapilo and Turner’s deals are a precursor to Burden signing. For now, general manager Ryan Poles will continue to work his magic as two of the three 2025 second-round picks get acclimated to the Windy City.

Ozzy Trapilo, Shemar Turner officially join Chicago Bears

The Bears selected Trapilo with the No. 56 overall pick. He was a dominant right tackle during his time at Boston College, ultimately earning First-team All-ACC honors in 2024. But as he comes to the Windy City, Trapilo is facing a new challenge.

With Darnell Wright dominating at right tackle over his last two seasons, new head coach Ben Johnson has been unwilling to move him. So, Trapilo has been battling with former third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie for the left tackle spot. Braxton Jones will enter the mix in training camp when fully healthy. Trapilo will have his work cut out for him, but a strong first impression on Ben Johnson could lead to immediate playing time for the rookie.

Turner was selected just six picks after Trapilo. His time at Texas A&M saw him play all over the defensive line, with his athleticism winning the Bears over. During his four years with the Aggies, Turner racked up 115 tackles, 24 for a loss and 10 sacks. In Chicago, he will start out as a defensive tackle, joining a unit that also features Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings. As he continues developing, perhaps Turner can be a multi-purpose weapon for Chicago’s defense.

The Bears are hoping that Burden will join his fellow rookies when training camp opens. It’ll be one of the front office’s top priorities. But until then, Chicago can at least relish in the fact that the second-round hold out doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue.

