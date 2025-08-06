Chicago Bears sign tight end after Cole Kmet injury

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears saw tight end Cole Kmet go down with a concerning injury. In response, the Bears have now added another name to their tight end room.

Chicago has signed former Northwestern standout Thomas Gordon, via the school’s X, formerly Twitter account. There is no word yet on the financials or length of the contract.

Gordon’s signing does not immediately mean Kmet is dealing with a long-term injury. If the tight end is going to miss time, the Bears will need bodies in camp to fill the role. Seeing as Gordon is an undrafted free agent, he could fill that job nicely.

However, if Kmet were to miss regular season time, Chicago has a built-in starter waiting. After being taking with the No. 10 overall pick, Colston Loveland was listed as a starter next to Kmet on the Bears’ initial depth chart. It’s fair to assume Loveland would simply step into a larger role.

As it stands, the Bears are still gathering information on Kmet’s injury and have yet to release an update. Chicago will now get a clear look at Gordon and see if he could fit in their tight end room.

Chicago Bears give Thomas Gordon an opportunity

Gordon spent six years at Northwestern, appearing in 54 games. He caught 54 passes overall for 529 yards and two touchdowns. But most of that production came in 2024, with career-highs in receptions (27) and yardage (252) alongside a touchdown.

On the surface, Gordon’s numbers don’t jump off the page. There’s a reason he was an undrafted free agent in the first place. He’ll get his first NFL opportunity in Chicago. However, it’ll be extremely difficult for Gordon to make the roster.

Kmet, injury or not, and Loveland are both locks to make the roster. As is seemingly Durham Smythe, who the Bears signed to a $2.5 million contract during the offseason. Then there are Stephen Carlson and Joel Wilson. Carlson played in just one game for the Bears in 2024 while Wilson has yet to see the field. Still, they have both been with Chicago all offseason and fully understand how things work under Johnson.

With Kmet sidelined, Gordon’s signing is certainly eye-opening. The Bears are hopeful his addition brings some extra training camp depth, rather than being a precursor to a long-term Kmet absence.

NHL analyst reviews Chicago Blackhawks #1 overall pick favorably Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE