Until the pick is actually in, fans and pundits will speculate on who the Chicago Bears will select at No. 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft. In one the latest NFL mock drafts released, the Bears add a true playmaker for head coach Ben Johnson’s new offense.

Star Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is Chicago’s pick in Andrew Freeman of 247Sports’ most recent mock draft. He argues that while going running back at No. 10 might be a bit high, Jeanty is the exact type of player that’ll fit Johnson’s scheme.

“On the Bears, Jeanty would step in right away as the team’s lead back,” Freeman wrote. “Ben Johnson saw the benefit of having an elite running back with the Detroit Lions in the form of Jahmyr Gibbs and could look to replicate that in his offense in Chicago. De’Andre Swift would be relegated to a situational receiving role, which is a much better use of his skill set.”

“Overall, while investing in a running back this high would be controversial, Jeanty is one of the few players in this draft with the potential to be a Pro Bowl caliber talent from day one and make an immediate impact,” Freeman concluded.

Ashton Jeanty ready for NFL takeover

Jeanty burst on to the scene with Boise State in 2024, earning the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, all while being an Unanimous All-American and nominated for the Heisman Trophy. Overall, Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the nation in rushing yards.

Being so dominant on the ground, Jeanty didn’t make as much of an impact as a passer in 2024, catching 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. However, in 2023, the running back grabbed 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. That level of playmaking and versatility is exactly what Johnson is looking for.

Whether it’s with the Chicago Bears or another team, Ashton Jeanty looks prepared to join the NFL’s group of elite running backs. The only question is, how high in the draft is a team willing to invest at the position?

Where Jeanty fits with Chicago Bears

If the Bears were to draft Jeanty at No. 10, two questions would immediately emerge. How is Chicago addressing their offense and defensive lines, and what happens to De’Andre Swift?

It’s no secret that the Bears are in need of help in the trenches. Caleb Williams took a league-high 68 sacks while Chicago’s leading sack-getter was Montez Sweat with 5.5. Passing at OL or DL at No. 10 for a skill position player would seemingly harm the team’s future.

However, it’ll all come down to what Chicago does in free agency. If they’re able to land Trey Smith and Drew Dalman, most of their offensive line would be fixed. In that same breath, a strong edge rusher to pair with Sweat would make the Bears more ferocious. In that sense, the team going all out in free agency, fixing the existing holes on their roster, could allow for Chicago to make more of a luxury pick at No. 10.

Furthermore, Johnson proved with the Lions that he’s capable of featuring two running backs in his offense. While Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns, David Montgomery gained 775 and 12 touchdowns. Now, Montgomery averaged 4.2 yards per carry compared to Swift’s 3.8. But there would be room for Swift to operate and for Johnson to double down on his strengths.

Ultimately, if the Chicago Bears were to draft Jeanty, Ben Johnson would need to fall in love with him as a prospect. The team has clear needs on both sides of the line. While free agency is one thing, getting a blue chip prospect to build around is another.

Still, Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. If Johnson really wants to build a dynamo offense in Chicago, perhaps pairing him with Caleb Williams is the quickest way to fireworks.

