The Chicago Bears just suffered a brutal blow to their defense just a couple hours prior to Week 1’s Monday Night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.



According to Jordan Schultz, star cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out for Monday nights game.

Chicago Bears star Jaylon Johnson will not play against the Vikings due to calf and groin injuries

The NFL insider confirmed in a post on X, that the star cornerback will not be playing.

“Sources: Bears All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson will not play tonight due to calf and groin injuries. He went through warmups but needs at least another week. Significant absence for Chicago,” Schultz posted on X. “Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson are up next for the Bears against J.J. McCarthy – as he makes his first-ever career start for the Vikings.”

Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson are up next for the #Bears against J.J. McCarthy – as he makes his first-ever career start for the #Vikings. https://t.co/WNWWDgBI6N — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 8, 2025

The Pro Bowl defensive back has been dealing with a groin injury since the start of training camp, and has also been dealing with a calf issue. Johnson practiced throughout the week in a limited fashion.

Johnson went through some warmups at Soldier Field but will be unable to play in the game. This is a major blow to the Bears’ secondary.

Multiple top players on the defense are inactive for Week 1

The Bears officially revealed their inactive list, and the defense might be in for a brutal night. The team confirmed on X, that nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is now inactive for the game. TJ Edwards is officially out for Week 1 after being listed as doubtful throughout last week.

The Bears also will be without running back Roschon Johnson, who has been out for a while due to injuries. It looks like the team will be going with just two running backs against the Vikings.

The Bears’ secondary is gonna need to step it up in a huge way against the Vikings. Losing two top cornerbacks is such a significant loss to the team. Hopefully, Tyrique Stevenson and Nashon Wright can make something happen.

