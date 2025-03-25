What the Chicago Bears do with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in anyone’s best guess. But fans and analysts alike will continue trying to decipher Chicago’s draft plans until the pick is officially in.

The Bears made it harder on everyone based on their work in the offseason. With offensive line being their biggest need, the team brought in three new faces. Chicago added another two defensively, massively bolstering their trenches. Now, the Bears can be a bit more selective with their pick rather than being forced to select for raw need.

Because of that, mock drafts across the industry have linked the Bears to numerous names. But one intriguing option is if one of the biggest stars in the class actually falls to No. 10. At that point, Chicago’s pick will be made easy, as an elite player will have fallen in their lands. And that’s exactly what happens in Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN’s latest mock draft, with Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham falling to the Bears at No. 10.

“Penn State’s Tyler Warren could be a great addition to the tight end room, and Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons would only continue the significant offensive line rework of the Bears’ offseason,” Tannenbaum wrote. “But Graham is still on the board, and the Bears would love to have a dominant pass-rushing defensive tackle — even after signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.”

“Graham has excellent physical traits and plays with great technique,” Graham continued. “His wrestling background is very apparent when you watch him play; he has great balance and leverage, which helped him produce 3.5 sacks and 26 pressures last year in Ann Arbor.”

Mason Graham ready to take NFL by storm

When it comes to defensive line talent, there may be none better in the 2025 class than Graham. He has been consistently mocked in the top five and heralded as a future star. If Graham were to truly fall to No. 10, it’d be an opportunity they couldn’t pass up on.

Over his three years at Michigan, Graham racked up 108 tackles, 19 of them being for a loss and nine sacks. He won a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023 and ended his tenure as a Unanimous All-American in 2024.

As he prepares to enter the NFL ranks, Graham earned a comparison to current Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Christian Wilkins by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness.”

“Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an up field defensive front,” Zierlein continued.

Graham actually making it to the Bears at No. 10 might be a bit of a pipe dream. But if that exact scenario plays out on draft day, Ryan Poles and company would know what to do.

How Graham fits Chicago Bears

The Bears signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract before agreeing to terms on a three-year, $43.5 million contract with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Plus, Chicago has incumbent defensive end Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter across their defensive line. Still, Graham would help set the foundation for a sturdier front in the Windy City for years to come.

While Sweat and Odeyingbo will be asked to get to the quarterback most often, the interior of the defensive line will play a pivotal role. They must occupy opposing offensive lineman and make the defensive end’s path to the quarterback easier. And when the tackles are involved blocking Sweat or Odeyingbo, then Graham, Jarrett or Dexter can get up the middle to the QB.

But alongside their work in the pass game, the Bears must upgrade their run defense. Chicago finished the 2024 campaign 28th against the run, allowing 136.3 yards per game. Having a stout figure like Graham in the middle of the defensive line would ensure any holes get plugged up.

As Ben Johnson steps into his new role as head coach, he is trying to reset Chicago’s foundation. What better way for the Bears to get back on track than to add a top flight defensive line. The only problem will be Graham actually falling to No. 10.

Chicago Bears rival urged to trade for All-Pro target Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE