Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has proven to be one of the top defensive backs in the NFL. As the Bears’ lone Pro Bowl player in 2024, Johnson became the captain of Chicago’s defense. Following a four-year contract extension in 2024, the five-year veteran had a down season compared to the previous season. However, Johnson still had many bright moments during last season and brought great leadership to the locker room.

Johnson was never afraid to use his voice in the locker room. It was reported that following the brutal Thanksgiving loss against the Lions, Johnson lashed out at former head coach Matt Eberflus.

In a new interview with Fox 32 Chicago, Johnson provided some insight into what went wrong with the former head coach, as well as what new head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen bring to Chicago.

Chicago Bears star Jaylon Johnson explains the difference between Ben Johnson and Matt Eberflus’ coaching regimes

When asked about what the current coaching staff is like, Johnson said that the staff is “loud and aggressive”. Johnson said that his new head coach has set a “certain tone” for the team.

The very interesting part was when Johnson was asked about the different feel that the new coaching staff brings to the team:

“I don’t feel like this is gonna be a staff where we can try to blame it on somebody else and things like that. It’s going to be real cleared up and cleaned up for us and we gotta go out there and win.”

It seems Johnson could very well be taking a shot at his former coaching staff right here. The biggest flaw with Eberflus and the previous regime was the lack of accountability. Eberflus and his staff failed to hold themselves and other players accountable multiple times during the 2024 season. The former head coach rarely owned up to the coaching mistakes he made throughout his tenure as Bears head coach. This seemed to be a major issue that many Bears players opened up about, including Johnson.

It seems that this will be the exact opposite with Ben Johnson commanding the team.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Ben Johnson & the new coaches: “I don’t feel like this is gonna be a staff where we can try to blame it on somebody else and things like that. It’s going to be real cleared up and cleaned up for us and we gotta go out there and win.” 🎥: @fox32news pic.twitter.com/iW0pdE20fh — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) July 11, 2025

The new coaching staff has set a very high standard in Chicago. Hopefully, it can lead to some winning football in a couple of months.

Ben Johnson targeted Chicago Bears linebacker for key 2024 play Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE