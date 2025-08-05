Chicago Bears star leaves field ‘visibly upset’ with injury

The Chicago Bears had their most physical training camp practice to date on Tuesday. However, the team also saw one of their most crucial offensive weapons suffer a worrying injury.

Tight end Cole Kmet was seen leaving the field with a trainer, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Kmet was visibly upset amid his departure, via Mark Carman of CHGO.

Also, Cole Kmet went back into the building with trainer Andre Tucker not long after a 7 on 7 period. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 5, 2025

Cole Kmet visibly upset leaving the field with a trainer. Has yet to return. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 5, 2025

There is no word yet on the exact type of injury Kmet is dealing with. Meaning for now, Bears fans must hold their breath. But if the tight end is dealing with a long-term ailment, it would take a massive bite out of Chicago’s offense. Chicago will likely update Kmet’s status soon, at which point those fans will either be breathing a sight of relief or grasping for air.

What Cole Kmet offers Chicago Bears

With the Bears using their No. 10 overall pick on fellow tight end Colston Loveland, Kmet immediately saw his name in trade rumors. But on the contrary, head coach Ben Johnson has been adamant that the tight end will still have a feature role in the offense. Kmet had looked impressive during Loveland’s own injury absence and appeared well on his way to following through on Johnson’s claim.

The tight end is coming off of a down season, catching 47 passes for 474 yards and four yards. But everyone on the Bears’ offense is coming off of a poor campaign. A year prior, Kmet set new career-highs with 73 receptions and 719 yards. In 2023, he set a new career-best with seven touchdown grabs.

Johnson loved to run 12 personnel during his time with the Detroit Lions, meaning Kmet and Loveland should share the field quite often. However, each offer completely different skill sets. Kmet will be more a blocker and short-to-intermediate player while Loveland will be a playmaker all over the gridiron. Both will be mismatches against linebackers and carry big roles in the red zone.

But at least in Kmet’s case, that’s all a moot point until more information about his injury is revealed. Perhaps it was something minor and the Bears are just operating with precaution. Still, Kmet’s reaction to the injury casts some dark clouds over the situation.

Chicago Bears had a couple nasty fights break out between teammates Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE