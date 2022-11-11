Chicago Bears starting cornerback ruled out against Lions

A Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out Friday

The Chicago Bears had several injuries after the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The Bears’ injury report Thursday had several starters listed. On Friday, a Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.

According to a statement by the Bears, Kindle Vildor will not play against the Lions. Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson is listed as questionable to play Sunday as he is battling an oblique injury. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is questionable, as well as he has a hip injury. Defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad is doubtful to play against the Lions with a knee injury.

The injuries at the defensive back are concerning. The Bears employed the dime package against the Miami Dolphins’ explosive offense as the team covered for undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn who lacks NFL pass coverage skills.

If the Bears have two starting cornerbacks out, the team will have to hope the reserves can hold on against a strong Lions passing attack that averages the eighth most passing yards per game.

