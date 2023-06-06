Report: CB Jaylon Johnson spotted back at the Chicago Bears facility

The Chicago Bears have begun their off-season OTA’s at the facility, as many members of the squad have filed in on different days for the first time. Most media attention will be towards QB Justin Fields, who looks to progress even more this year and take this team to the playoffs. However, eyes can also be on players who will be unrestricted free agents in the upcoming season, like cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson appeared at OTA’s today and this was confirmed via the Chicago Bears Twitter page in a post containing a picture of Johnson. Good to see the team’s number one DB back in action as the season inches closer and closer.

The talk all year on the defensive side of the ball will be the pass rush, and defensive line changes. However, Jaylon Johnson’s contract situation should not be overshadowed. It seems the Chicago Bears are preparing for his potential departure, as they drafted CB Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami in the second round.

Do you think the Bears will or will not re-sign Johnson?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE