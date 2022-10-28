The Chicago Bears rule out starting right tackle Larry Borom against Dallas

The Chicago Bears will be a little shorthanded on the offensive line for the Week 8 matchup in Dallas.

With Lucas Patrick going on Injured Reserve, he will miss Week 8 and will be replaced by Sam Mustipher as the starter. But he wont be the only shuffle on the line.

Starting right tackle Larry Borom will also miss the game, dealing with a concussion. The Bears ruled Borom out on Friday after he did not practice all week at Halas Hall. Borom did not pass the concussion protocol:

With Borom out, the Bears will likely turn to veteran Riley Reiff to get the start at right tackle against the Cowboys. Reiff was signed in the offseason and got some first team reps at tackle but eventually lost the job to Borom.

The Bears also activated Alex Leatherwood off the NFI list as he is back on the 53-man roster.

