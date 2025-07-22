As the Chicago Bears begin their 2025 training camp, there are some interesting storylines to follow. Here are five of them.

Football is back! While the 2025 Chicago Bears regular season is still over a month from beginning, training camp is now open. Today, Tuesday July 22, all players are to report. The first public practice is on Friday. After a busy offseason, the fans want to see how the new-look team looks.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles set out to overhaul the team’s roster (again) after a very disappointing 2024 season. He worked diligently to fill the holes that prevented them to compete the way many expected. While he was also busy overhauling the roster last season, he still missed a few and it cost the team dearly.

After a good start to the season in which they went 4-2, things fell apart quickly. A heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders put the Bears into a tailspin. They ended up losing ten straight games. At first, there were some close games. Late game miscues cost them.

As those close losses piled up, the morale dropped. Then the blowouts happened. Coaching changes happened but the losses continued. It was not until the final game of the season that the Chicago Bears finally won. It was a close game against their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Now Poles and the Chicago Bears Nation hope that the additional changes result in a more competitive team, perhaps a playoff team. The fans are once again hopeful, but it is a tenuous hope. The Bears have let them down too many times for them to go all in.

At the beginning of training camp, hope springs eternal. No one knows what could happen until the real games begin. We will get glimpses during training camp and in the preseason games, but won’t know until the season begins.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at some intriguing storylines to follow.

